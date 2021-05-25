Five star footballers whom Didier Deschamps has left out of the France Euro 2020 squad

Bengaluru, May 25: France arguably have one of the strongest squads in world football right now and definitely are hot favourites to win the upcoming Euro 2020. The sentiment will only increase on the back of their squad announcement.
The Les Bleus boss has already named his final 26-man squad ahead of next month's tournament on Tuesday evening and most of his World cup winning members have made it. Although the return of Karim Benzema to the set-up after five long years grabbed most of the headlines. But there are a lot of other stars who also have caught the headlines after missing out on such a major tournament.
Here we take a look at such five French stars who have been left out of the upcoming 2020 UEFA European Championships:
Dayot Upamecano (RB Leipzig)
The Bayern Munich-bound defender remains one of the most talented centre-backs in world football. But with the French side well-stocked at the backline with Raphael Varane, Jules Kounde, Presnel Kimpembe, Clement Lenglet and Kurt Zouma, he could not make the cut.
Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid)
The Real Madrid left-back has had an impressive campaign this season, however, he seems to be omitted due to Lucas Digne’s better association on the national side. Lucas Hernandez is another option at the left-back.
Theo Hernandez (AC Milan)
Another left-back who unfortunately could not make it despite being probably the best left-back in Serie A this season. Deschamps seems to have kept trust in his old battlers and chose not to involve any fresh face for the major competition.
Eduardo Camavinga (Rennes)
Probably the most talented French teenager in world football right now, the 18-year-old too were not considered for the final squad. Probably the lack of experience was considered for his omission. He, however, will get a chance to feature for the U-21 side in Euro.
Tanguy Ndombele (Tottenham Hotspur)
After a struggling campaign last year, the 24-year-old has had a brilliant season this time around but seemingly didn’t do enough to earn Deschamps’ trust. The Spurs midfielder too was ignored and easily could have been named ahead of Moussa Sissoko or Corentin Tolisso who may not deserve to be a part of the squad given the seasons that they have had.