Bayern goalkeeper Neuer is out till January

Bengaluru, September 19: Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich suffered a major blown when goalkeeper Manuel Neuer was ruled out of action until January after sustaining a foot injury for the second time in six months, the Bavarians said on Tuesday.

Bayern said in a statement that the 31-year-old had suffered a "repeat hairline fracture of the metatarsal in his left foot" during a training session on Monday.

He underwent surgery early on Tuesday which involved setting the fracture with a plate, the club added. Neuer suffered a similar injury to the same foot in April.

"We're incredibly sorry for him," said Bayern's chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

"The operation went perfectly, which is the most important thing for now. We and our captain are now looking to the future. Manuel will be back to his previous best and available to us again in January."

Club officials, team-mates and fans took to Twitter to wish him a speedy recovery.

Bayern, Bundesliga champions for the past five seasons, have taken nine points from their first four games.

Story first published: Tuesday, September 19, 2017, 20:41 [IST]
