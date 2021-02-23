Football fans set for May 17 return in UK

Chennai, February 23: Starting from May 17, football fans, who have missed out on watching their favourite teams week in and out due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, will be able to return to stadiums in UK.
This is good news for all fans all over the country since the final match-day of the current Premier League campaign is slated for May 23, which is a Sunday.
The Super Sunday fixtures could now be played in front of a limited number of fans -- a maximum of 10,000 or quarter of the capacity of the stadium -- whichever is lower.
The Football Association (FA) welcomed the news, "The FA is absolutely delighted that fans will be allowed back soon. The game is simply not the same without them and we look forward to the return of full stadia as soon as it is safe and possible," an FA statement said.
Statement from The @FA on the limited return of fans. pic.twitter.com/O5EqQt3ju2— FA Spokesperson (@FAspokesperson) February 22, 2021
If Manchester City keep up their current brilliant run going and manage to stay at the top until the end of the season, they will be able to watch their team lift the trophy on the final match-day, where they play Everton at the Etihad Stadium.
The FA Cup final is scheduled to take place on May 15, two days prior to the lifting of restrictions, but this could be used as a testing event to see how the Prime Minister’s plans turn out.
There were reports coming out last week that the FA and EFL were working with the Government to get fans inside Wembley for the two showpiece finals of the FA and Carabao Cups.
The EFL has already moved the Carabao Cup final from February 28 to April 25 to give it the best chance of having supporters inside Wembley.
Both finals have been identified as key milestones for the wider game, and crucial, ahead of this summer's Euros.