Former Inter coach Bersellini passes away

Bengaluru, September 18: Serie A giants Inter Milan paid rich tributes to former coach Eugenio Bersellini, who breathed his last yesterday (September 17).
The 81-year-old spent five seasons in charge of the Nerazzurri, leading them to the Serie A title in 1980 and two Coppa Italia triumphs.
As well as Inter, Bersellini also had spells at the helm of Sampdoria, Torino, Fiorentina, and Bologna.
Glowing tributes poured in on Twitter too for the soul of the bereaved.
An Inter statement read: "FC Internazionale mourns the loss of Eugenio Bersellini who led the club for five seasons between 1977 and 1982, winning the Coppa Italia twice and the Scudetto in the 1979-80 season.
"His family are in the thoughts of the club and Nerazzurri fans at this difficult time."