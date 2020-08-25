Football
Former Manchester United attacker Ramazani joins Almeria

By Dejan Kalinic
Largie Ramazani
After reportedly rejecting Manchester United, Largie Ramazani joined Almeria.

London, August 25: Former Manchester United winger Largie Ramazani has signed a five-year deal with Almeria.

Ramazani, 19, reportedly rejected a contract offer from United earlier this year and became a free agent.

The Belgium youth international made his only senior appearance for United in November last year, coming off the bench against Astana in the Europa League.

Almeria, who are in Spain's Segunda Division, announced on Monday that Ramazani has signed on until 2025.

After finishing fourth in the table in 2019-20, Almeria – who last played in La Liga in 2014-15 – fell in the play-off semi-finals.

Story first published: Tuesday, August 25, 2020, 6:00 [IST]
