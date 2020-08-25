Former Manchester United attacker Ramazani joins Almeria

London, August 25: Former Manchester United winger Largie Ramazani has signed a five-year deal with Almeria.
Ramazani, 19, reportedly rejected a contract offer from United earlier this year and became a free agent.
The Belgium youth international made his only senior appearance for United in November last year, coming off the bench against Astana in the Europa League.
Almeria, who are in Spain's Segunda Division, announced on Monday that Ramazani has signed on until 2025.
After finishing fourth in the table in 2019-20, Almeria – who last played in La Liga in 2014-15 – fell in the play-off semi-finals.