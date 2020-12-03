Four important Premier League games to watch in December

Bengaluru, Dec. 3: It's December, probably the junction point of the Premier League season and a period which hints at the bottom line of the long season.
With consecutive and excessive amounts of games coming up, this month classifies many future outcomes.
As of now, the league table currently in a mess with no top teams putting in a proper title challenge. Although, it still appears like Liverpool and Manchester City will fight neck-to-neck till the end for a settlement while high-flying Tottenham or Chelsea could also join them in the race. The likes of Manchester United, Leicester on the other hand promise to put up the hot top-four race.
Keeping all this in mind, there's no doubt things could change quickly this month. So here we have enlisted five such games, which could make a big impact.
1. Manchester United vs Manchester City 12th Dec, 11.00 PM
The first Manchester Derby of the season will see Solskjaer hosting a title-chasing Pep Guardiola. The recent records have suggested that United upset their neighbours more frequently. But in such a tie, any outcome is possible and it can prove to be a big factor over a long period.
2. Liverpool vs Spurs 17th Dec, 1.30 AM
Liverpool have not lost at home for around three years but a tactical masterclass of Jose Mourinho can change that easily. The Portuguese manager is gradually racing towards the top so it should prove to be a cracker of a match.
3. Leicester City vs Manchester United 26th Dec, 6.00 PM
With both the teams looking for a top-four berth this game could prove to be decisive in adjusting the gap. Solskjaer outdid Leicester last season but Rodgers will have the chance to avenge this on the boxing day.
4. Arsenal vs Chelsea 26th Dec, 11.00 PM
The boxing day could witness another Premier League classic with the much-awaited first major London derby of this season. Chelsea are as of now high flying while Arteta is struggling to make it even to the top-four. But no matter what the league standing is, this very game has always produced excitement and this too should not disappoint us.