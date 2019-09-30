Four must-watch Premier League games in October

Kolkata, September 30: Almost two months of Premier League action is over and things are going in the same way just like last season.
The title race between Liverpool and Manchester City is going on in full swing while the battle for top four is heating up with several sides -- Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and surprisingly Leicester City -- trying to break it into the mix.
The month of October is believed to be crucial for most of the teams who try to strike a judicious balance between Premier League and other Europan commitments.
Here, we look at four important games in the month of October.
1) Liverpool vs Leicester City: Oct 5, 7.30pm
Liverpool matched Chelsea's record of most consecutive wins in a single season from the start after beating Sheffield last week. They are currently on a 100 per cent winning streak, but could be challenged by their former boss Rodgers who completely have turned Leicester into a top-notch side.
2) Manchester City vs Wolves - Oct 6, 6.30pm
Nuno Santos's side may be currently facing a tough time in the league after making it to European football last summer just after being promoted to Premier League. But they are a giant killer and with City raring to go it could be an interesting game.
3) Manchester United vs Liverpool- Oct 20, 9pm
No matter how good or bad form they are in, this tie always brings the best out of both teams. United are currently struggling to match Liverpool in terms of quality, but last season's Champions League winner were held to a draw at Old Trafford.
4) Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur- Oct 27, 10pm
Another big match for the Reds which could be crucial in their title hunt. Though Spurs have struggled lately, they are a top side, and will surely put up a great fight.