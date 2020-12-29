Four Premier League stars available to sign on a pre-contract in January

Bengaluru, Dec. 29: Every season during the Summer transfer window all the top sides start splurging enormous money to sign new players. But there will also be a lot of talent available for nothing in the free-agent market since January.
Some of the Premier League's top players will also be in the list being in the final six months of their deals if they don't put pen to paper soon. Some interested clubs will already have more than just an eye on who they favour sweeping up from this particular market.
Here we have enlisted such four names who could sign a pre-contract agreement with other clubs from next month:
David Luiz
The veteran defender agreed on a one-year new deal this Summer but it seems to be his last association with the Gunners. The centre-half has already been linked with a couple of controversies recently and considering his erratic on-field display, he is unlikely to be given an extension anymore. He could leave as a free transfer next Summer or sign a pre-contract in January as per rumours.
Mesut Ozil
Another Arsenal star who has been on the fringes under Arteta. The German playmaker has not played a minute this season and Arteta has made it clear that he has no place in his squad. The German only has six months remaining in his deal, but the management is looking to ship him off early in January. Turkish side Fenerbahce have been credited with an interest but that is of a loan deal. But if Ozil decides not to move till Summer keeping in mind to pocket the massive Gunners wage, there's a big possibility of him agreeing on a pre-contract in January.
Fernandinho
The 36-year-old midfielder signed a one year deal with the Cityzens in Summer however could walk out of the side after seven glorious seasons. He although is planning to carry on playing and is already attracting interest from clubs in Brazil and the MLS. He is unlikely to leave in January but a pre-contract agreement can't be thrown out.
Georginio Wijnaldum
The future of the Dutch midfielder could well lie away from Anfield after contract extension talks standing at a standstill. He was linked with Barcelona in the past transfer window, and if Liverpool fails to agree on an extension, there's a big possibility of joining his former national boss Koeman at Camp Nou.