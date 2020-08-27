Four relegated players linked with a return to Premier League

Bengaluru, Aug 27: The 2019-20 Premier League campaign saw Bournemouth, Watford and Norwich City getting relegated.
While these clubs had moments of upheaval throughout the campaign, that doesn’t mean they lack talent in their ranks. All these clubs still have a number of talented players that could be up for grabs this summer, for a bargain price.
And here, we have taken a closer look at four such players who look certain to retain their top-flight status and have been linked with a return to PL lately.
Callum Wilson (Bournemouth)
The goals dried up for Wilson at the end of this season and it was one of the big reasons behind the Cherries going down. But he still scored nine goals and registered three assists last season and he surely could still be a thrifty signing for a number of top-tier sides.
He has been linked with a move to West Ham in recent weeks while Fulham and Newcastle are also believed to be keeping a keen eye on him. With his contract expiring in 2023, a fee in the region of £20m has been quoted for him. Playing in the Championship would surely be a big step down for him and he is almost sure to secure a move to PL. But where, it still remains to be seen.
Abdoulaye Doucoure (Watford)
Doucoure has been looking for an exit to Vicarage Road for the last two years with Arsenal, Everton and PSG among the clubs regularly linked with him.
Now with Watford relegated, this looks like a case of now or never for the box to box midfielder. He is sure to leave the club in Summer and Everton have been mentioned as the most favourites to land him.
The French midfielder reportedly has agreed personal terms with the Merseyside club but two other sides - Fulham and Wolves are also believed to be chasing him as well. However, Watford's massive £35 million price tag for the 27-year-old so far has been the stumbling block. But talks are ongoing and a middle ground is likely to be reached in the coming weeks.
Joshua King (Bournemouth)
King was priced out of a move to Manchester United in January earlier this year. But following Bournemouth's relegation, it is likely to be rekindled in Summer.
If reports are to be believed Mourinho wants him as a back-up of Harry Kane at Spurs while Newcastle are also believing to be lining up a move. A complete forward, who can play in wings as well upfront, King has the skillset to make an impact at most clubs in the Premier League.
Max Aarons (Norwich City)
The Norwich academy product is one of a selection of youngsters in demand at Norwich after an impressive debut season in the top flight. He featured 36 times in the Premier League for the Canaries during the 2019/20 campaign and has admirers in England and outside as well.
Spurs have been recently linked with him although they are also looking at Wolves right-back Matt Doherty as well. If the move doesn't materialise, he still has all the attributes required to develop into a top right-back and should hold little trouble finding a new Premier League club this summer.