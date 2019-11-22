Football
Four top managers not to win Premier League

By
Mauricio Pochettino

Kolkata, November 22: The Premier League has seen a lot of top-class managers trying their hands on different sides, but not all of them have tasted the success before getting fired or leaving the side.

The latest casualty has been Mauricio Pochettino who after five years at London, has been sacked paving way for Jose Mourinho. Pochettino may have turned a Spurs squad from mediocrity to a top-four teanm but he failed to get a hand on the trophy, despite coming close to winning Premier League once.

The Argentinian, however, is not the only big name not to win a Premier League trophy. Here we look at four others who too in their long Premier League career failed to win the special silverware.

1) Jurgen Klopp

With Liverpool on form this this season, things could change at Merseyside, though it was the same case last season too. Having lost in the UEFA Champions League final to Real Madrid in 2017-18 season, Klopp managed to grab it a year later and it could be the same with Premier League this season.

2) Kevin Keegan

The Newcastle legend who built a fortress at St James Park in late 90's never managed to end the season on a bright note. He came close to winning the title twice, in 1995-96 and 1996-97 but on both occasions only had to contend with a runners-up finish.

3) Sir Bobby Robson

One of the biggest legends of the game and probably one of the finest English managers of all time, Robson has had European success almost everywhere apart from England. He took his boyhood side, Newcastle from a relegation fighting side to turn them into a Champions League side after securing back-to-back top-four finishes. However, he was never able to win the coveted trophy.

4) Rafael Benitez

Benitez won the UEFA 2005 Champions League with Liverpool and in an interim role Europa league with Chelsea, however, could not grab the Premier League trophy. Benitez came close to winning Premier League in 2009 with Liverpool before missing it out to Manchester United.

Story first published: Friday, November 22, 2019, 12:05 [IST]
