Fantasy Premier League Tips Gameweek 14

Kolkata, December 18: After an exciting midweek of Premier League football, the excitement is again back on the fold at the weekend.
Here is our pick of five players of the weekend who could improve your side-
Goalkeeper
Nick Pope BUR, £5.4m
Sean Dyche's team looks to be picking their form and Pope has been their star performer. He has delivered three double-digits points in last four games.
Defender
Kurt Zouma CHE, £5.7m
One of the most in-form defenders at present. Zouma would next face Ham at home. His set-piece skills and Chelsea's solid backline make him one of the favourites to deliver points this week.
Midfielders
Mohamed Salah LIV, £12.3m
The Egyptian is consistently delivering and has already racked up 102 points, seven more than he did after GW13 in his record-breaking 2017/18 campaign. He next faces Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park and he may also be seen again on the scoresheet.
Forwards
Dominic Calvert-Lewin EVE, £7.9m
The Everton forward has blanked just twice in 13 games. He may fancy scoring boots again.
Ollie Watkins VILLA, £6.1m
A solid option considering their opponents are West Brom. Villa are in fine form this season and Watkins could capitalise on it.