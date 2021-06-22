Euro 2020: France, England, Czech Republic, Sweden and Switzerland reach last 16

London, June 22: France, England, Switzerland, Sweden and the Czech Republic qualified for the last 16 of Euro 2020 due to results on Monday (June 21).
With Finland and Ukraine finishing on three points in Group B and C respectively, four nations were guaranteed to advance ahead of their third matches of the tournament and Switzerland's spot in the next stage was also sealed.
Finland and Ukraine can only watch on and hope they can scrape through as one of the best four third-placed teams after they suffered defeats in their final group games, both finishing with three points.
A 2-0 defeat to Belgium resulted in Finland missing out on second place to Denmark, who knocked Russia out with a resounding 4-1 win in Copenhagen.
Ukraine were beaten 1-0 by Austria earlier in the day, missing out on a top-two spot to Franco Foda's side - who progressed from the group stage for the first time in a European Championship.
Switzerland will qualify along with Italy and Wales in Group A, having amassed four points.
The Czech Republic and England meet at Wembley on Tuesday knowing they will go through, as they both have four points to their name.
The same goes for Group F leaders and world champions France ahead of their final match against holders Portugal on Wednesday.
Group E leaders Sweden will start their encounter with Poland on Wednesday knowing even a defeat would see them through, as they lead the way with four points.
Thanks to results in Groups B and C, Les Bleus are through to the Round of 16. On Wednesday the objective is to secure top spot in Group F pic.twitter.com/4rkyzBAp2b— French Team (@FrenchTeam) June 21, 2021