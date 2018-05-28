Gallas unhappy with Lacazette exclusion but backs Deschamps over Martial's omission

Bengaluru, May 28: Former France and Premier League legend William Gallas has backed France boss Didier Deschamps' decision of omitting Manchester United winger Anthony Martial from the final squad but also said that leaving out Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette was a bit harsh.
Recently France announced their 23 man squad for the Russia World Cup with both Martial and Lacazette left out of the side. Although, both of them are on the standby list in case anything happens to the nation's other options but it's unlikely they will make the trip to Russia.
After enduring a dull last term under Jose Mourinho, Martial this campaign had a better outcome as he netted 11 and registered nine assists to his name. However, the 22-year-old's inconsistencies saw him often play a role from the bench rather from the start of matches.
On the other hand, Lacazette who missed a great number of matches because of injury this term found his new life at London difficult at the start as he often found goals hard to come by. However, in the last half of the season, the forward managed to break the obstacles and started scoring goals on a regular basis. His first season in England with Gunners ultimately ended with 17 goals and five assists in 39 appearances.
And now Gallas, who was capped 84 times for his country and has a World Cup runners-up medal now has opened up about the French squad and the retired defender has suggested that he has no sympathy over the exclusion of Martial, however, he feels the Arsenal forward could have been given a chance at World Cup.
"I feel sorry for Lacazette because for his first season in England, he did well," Gallas told Goal. "Fifteen goals with an injury! He came back and did well. Maybe it is a little bit difficult for him to accept that he's not one of the 23 players.
"Martial? I don't feel sorry for him because he had the opportunity. He was in the squad many times before. I think he missed his chance go to the World Cup. He didn't perform at his best for the whole season. To go to the World Cup, you have to perform all season.
"You can't be up and down, that's what has made the difference. He is still young and maybe he will learn. He has great quality and it is a shame for him."
France are grouped with Australia, Peru and Denmark and will begin their World Cup campaign against Australia on June 16. But before the biggest stage, they will play three friendly matches against Ireland, Italy and USA respectively in the coming weeks.
