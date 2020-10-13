Southgate confused by suggestions he is on Kane collision course with Mourinho

London, October 13: England manager Gareth Southgate was left confused by stories claiming he was on a collision course with Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho regarding the fitness of Harry Kane.
Before the international break, Mourinho urged Southgate to use Kane sparingly across England's triple-header.
Spurs had endured a particularly gruelling schedule prior to Kane joining up with England, and the striker missed the friendly win over Wales due to a thigh issue.
But he featured for the final 24 minutes of Sunday's win over Belgium and Southgate indicated on Monday that the Tottenham talisman will start against Denmark this Wednesday (October 14).
A host of British media outlets subsequently suggested Southgate would incur the wrath of Mourinho with such a decision.
But Southgate is baffled by such thoughts, adamant that at no point has Kane been suffering from an injury, rather he was struggling with muscle fatigue.
"I don't really understand the story," Southgate told reporters. "He's been fully fit since the end of last week.
"He would've started the last game but didn't have enough training time. He's fit, available. I didn't really understand the stories that have been run.
"That's certainly not the conversation we've been having with Spurs medically, and not the conversation we've been having in camp.
"He hasn't had an injury. He was feeling muscle soreness, which often can happen, but no injury at any point.
"We don't risk players, we've never risked a player. Injuries during matches are unavoidable. We pride ourselves on looking after the players. We want them fit, as sharp as possible."
Kane is expected to be in Premier League action again with Spurs on Sunday as West Ham visit.
With three goals and six assists, Kane has more goal involvements than anyone else in the Premier League this term, two ahead of team-mate Son Heung-min.
Similarly, only Kevin De Bruyne, Mohamed Salah (both 14), Son (13) and James Rodriguez (12) have created more chances than Kane (11) in 2020-21, with the England striker beginning the campaign in electrifying form.
