Gary Neville makes big claim regarding attacker Jesse Lingard

London, Jan 5: Jesse Lingard deserves a regular starting spot at Manchester United ahead of all the attackers as per a former United legend and pundit Gary Neville.
The 25-year-old is truly achieving the influential stature this season and is making the most of his best season in the Premier League with 10 goals already to his name in all competitions.
Manager Mourinho is as of now using Lingard behind the striker and also used him as a left winger in their last match and in both the times he looked starting to flourish.
However, in some section of United fans and critics are calling for a place of Henrikh Mkhitaryan either of Marcus Rashford or Anthony Martial to highlight all the more frequently, particularly after only a single win in five games.
However, the former United right-back and academy star Neville suggested that he believes Lingard has justified his place in United's starting line up and should be the first name on the team list right now.
Neville told Sky Sports: “Jesse Lingard's improvement has shown he has everything you want from a Manchester United player.
“Not in terms of skills necessarily but in terms of passion, commitment and love the badge. Those are the most important characteristics for United players. Those players will always deliver more.
“United is a big place to play and you have to have the desire and resilience. I've heard people challenge him, saying he's not good enough, saying get Henrikh Mkhitaryan in, get Anthony Martial in. No, let's get Lingard in because he has all of the characteristics you want.
“People are viewing this period as a difficult period but he, Antonio Valencia and Ashley Young are shining like lights because they've got the underbelly and fight.
“What fans want is loyalty and care for the shirt and that is such an important characteristic. It shouldn't be underestimated what that has been to United since the '90s.”
Lingard had to wait till October last to get his Manchester United league start and after Paul Pogba's injury and Henrikh Mkhitaryan's dip in form, the attacker got the opportunity to have a consecutive run of games and since then, in the last nine matches has registered seven goals and nine assists.
United will be up against action in the FA competition next where they will face Championship side Derby Country and the England international will be hopeful of getting a call again to light up his game after scoring just in the weekend.