Gary Rowett expects Butland to stay on at Stoke City

Bengaluru, August 2: Stoke City manager Gary Rowett has hinted that Chelsea target Jack Butland could spend one more year at the side rejecting interests from some of the top sides ahead of their league opener against Leeds United this Sunday.
Butland has established himself as one of the top young keepers of the Premier League, however, could not help his team from being relegated last year. But following their relegation, rumours have been going around that their star keeper now could move from Stoke in his search for top-flight football.
Earlier Liverpool were linked with the keeper. However after their capture of Alisson the rumours fade away. But another new side has now appeared to come in the queue which is Chelsea.
Chelsea are currently concerned about their number 1 Thibaut Courtois' future. The World Cup golden glove winner is reportedly heading towards an exit door to Champions League winner Real Madrid and the Stamford Bridge apparently wants to replace him with the English shot-stopper.
However, Stoke's new manager Gary Rowett now pouring cold water on such speculation has requested Butland to stay with the Championship side to help them get the promotion.
"I expect him to stay, I hope he stays," Rowett told BBC Radio. "I'm also pragmatic enough to know it's football and anything can happen in the last few days of the window.
"We haven't had an offer which the club feel is financially viable - or I don't think any strong offer yet.
"Jack has never made any real moves to want to leave and he's contracted to us and we're not even a week away from the first game."
Apart from Butland, there are also reportedly several targets Chelsea are looking at with the likes of Kasper Schmeichel, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Jordan Pickford but among all of them picking Butland will surely be a cut-price option. However, with only seven days remaining in the window now, both the teams now have to move fast in concluding the future of the keeper.
Butland has been a regular in the England set-up over the past few years since making his debut in 2012, though injuries have prevented him from making the number 1 spot.
The 25-year-old played only five of Stoke's 41 matches in all competitions last season but was selected in the England squad of the World Cup. However, he did not get a single minute under his belt in the competition.