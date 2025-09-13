Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming Asia Cup 2025 Match 5: Where to Watch BAN vs SL in India, UK, USA and other Countries?

Football Gian Piero Gasperini Anticipates Challenging Season In More Balanced Serie A Gian Piero Gasperini believes this season's Serie A is more balanced, making predictions difficult. As Roma prepares for Torino, he highlights the competitive landscape and team strengths. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 18:46 [IST]

Gian Piero Gasperini is optimistic about the current Serie A season, noting its increased competitiveness. As his Roma team gets ready to face Torino, Gasperini acknowledges the challenge of predicting outcomes due to the league's balance. Roma has started strongly, winning their first two matches 1-0 against Bologna and Pisa. They aim for a third consecutive clean sheet, a feat last achieved in the 2014-15 season.

Torino, on the other hand, is struggling at the start of this campaign. They have yet to secure a win, having drawn one match and lost another. Currently positioned second from bottom, Torino seeks improvement as they prepare to visit Roma. Despite these challenges, Gasperini remains cautious and anticipates a competitive Serie A season.

Gasperini commented on the league's balance this year, stating that it might be even more competitive than last season. He noted that many teams have strengthened their squads, not just those at the top but also those near the bottom. This widespread improvement makes it difficult for any team to dominate easily.

Roma's promising start has given them a 17.6% chance of winning Serie A according to Opta's supercomputer predictions. Only Inter and Napoli have higher probabilities at 26.2% and 21.9%, respectively. With Europa League matches approaching, including one against Nice on September 24, Roma's prospects appear bright.

Matias Soule is a standout player for Roma, contributing significantly in recent matches with three goals and four assists in his last nine Serie A appearances. After scoring against Pisa, he aims to score in consecutive league games for the first time since late 2023 and early 2024.

For Torino, Giovanni Simeone has been notable for his past performances against Roma in Serie A, scoring three goals against them previously. However, he has struggled recently with only one goal in his last 55 top-flight appearances.

Match Prediction: Roma Favoured

Historically, Roma has dominated recent encounters with Torino in Serie A. They are unbeaten in their last eight meetings with six wins and two draws while conceding only four goals during this period. At home, Roma remains strong with an unbeaten streak of 13 league games (11 wins and two draws).

Torino faces challenges at Stadio Olimpico where they have won just once in their last 15 away league games against Roma since January 2020. Despite these struggles, Torino has scored more Serie A goals against Roma than any other team (196), although they have conceded more (230) than they have scored.

The Opta win probability suggests a favourable outcome for Roma with a 61.4% chance of victory compared to Torino's 17.1%. The likelihood of a draw stands at 21.5%. As both teams prepare for this encounter, all eyes will be on how they perform under pressure.