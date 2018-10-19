Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Buffon hoping to avoid Champions League final against Juventus

By
PSG star Gianluigi Buffon
PSG star Gianluigi Buffon

Paris, October 19: Gianluigi Buffon hopes a potential Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus does not materialise as he could not face inflicting heartache on his former club.

Buffon swapped Turin for Paris in July after 17 years with the Bianconeri, during which time the legendary goalkeeper won nine Serie A titles.

European success eluded him with Juventus, though, with Buffon finishing runner-up on three occasions, including twice in the past four seasons.

Many expect Juve to go deep into the competition again after two wins out of two in Group H, with Buffon's PSG also among those tipped to challenge.

A possible reunion with his former club would be welcomed by Buffon, although not if it was in the final in Madrid on June 1.

"No ," he told Gazzetta dello Sport. "I do not want my joy to be a consequence of the sadness of my former team-mates and fans.

"We have already cried too many times together. I deserve full joy.

"If I have to face Juventus, it is better before the final."

Buffon and PSG return to Champions League action on Wednesday against Group C leaders Napoli, the Ligue 1 champions trailing Carlo Ancelotti's side by one point after the opening two matches.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Pakistan won by 373 runs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Friday, October 19, 2018, 14:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 19, 2018
    India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue