Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Donnarumma: AC Milan's players united behind under-fire Giampaolo

By Timothy Abraham
Giampaolo
AC Milan's players are united in their support of under-pressure coach Marco Giampaolo, according to goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Milan, September 28: AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma claims the club's players are fully behind under-pressure coach Marco Giampaolo.

Milan are 13th in Serie A after three defeats in their first five games of the league season.

After an opening day defeat to Udinese, Milan won their next two games against Brescia and Hellas Verona but have since suffered back-to-back losses.

Last weekend they were beaten by city rivals Inter 2-0 in a San Siro derby and then on Thursday threw away a 1-0 lead to lose 1-2 at Torino.

Serie A Results | Points Table

Despite their predicament Donnarumma believes his team-mates are united behind Giampaolo ahead of Sunday's clash with Fiorentina.

"We are all with him," said the 20-year-old. “Giampaolo's a great coach. I'm sorry because against Torino we had a great game and we didn't deserve to lose.

"It's normal to struggle a bit at the start with new ideas and new players, but we should continue to follow him. We're all with him.

"After the first goal, we fell apart. We need to improve on this. If we'd remained compact, we would've been able to take the win home.

"However, we took a positive turn against Torino. We kept the ball throughout, so it burns to lose a game like that."

Donnarumma has urged Milan to ensure their clash with La Viola sparks an upturn in fortunes.

"There will be the game that marks a turning point and changes our season," he added.

"We are a young and very hungry team. We will have to play the game and attack them, it will take character on our part.

"Against Torino I saw the team give everything, I'm sorry for everyone, the fans included."

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: FCU 1 - 2 SGE
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, September 28, 2019, 3:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 28, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue