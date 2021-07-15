Football
Gokulam Kerala FC to represent India in AFC Women’s Club Championship 2020-21

By

Bengaluru, July 15: All India Football Federation (AIFF) has nominated Gokulam Kerala FC (GKFC), the champion of the 4th edition of the Hero Indian Women's League to represent India in the AFC Women's Club Championship 2020-21 - Pilot tournament.

AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das, in a letter to AFC General Secretary Dato Windsor John wrote: "We would like to inform you that after having a discussion with the local organising committee (Odisha Sports), AIFF has decided to postpone the 5th edition of the Hero Indian Women's League (HIWL) for a few months keeping in mind the monsoon, and an expected third wave of infections."

The 5th edition was originally supposed to be held in Bhubaneswar by Odisha Sports in close coordination with AIFF. But it had to be postponed owing to the second wave of the pandemic which hit hard. Keeping options open, the League Committee, had taken a decision to conduct it later in a proposed new window subject to health parameters.

Source: AIFF

Story first published: Thursday, July 15, 2021, 13:16 [IST]
