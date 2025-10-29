PKL 2025: Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans Live Streaming Qualifier 2: When And Where To Watch Online And On TV?

Football Guardiola Emphasises Open Play Chances Over Set Pieces For Manchester City Training Pep Guardiola highlights the importance of open play chances in Manchester City's training while recognising the growing impact of set pieces in the Premier League. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 23:46 [IST]

Pep Guardiola acknowledges the influence of set pieces in football but remains committed to prioritising open play during Manchester City training sessions. This season, set pieces, especially long throws, have become prominent in the Premier League. Arsenal has benefited significantly from these tactics. Currently, 19% of goals in the league are from corners, marking a record high. The frequency of long throws into the penalty area has also doubled compared to previous seasons.

Brentford's Michael Kayode has gained attention for his effective long throws, contributing to their recent victory over Liverpool with a 3-2 scoreline. Guardiola recognises that while this trend is gaining momentum now, it was pioneered by managers like Sean Dyche and Sam Allardyce. "Dyche is one of the best by far doing these kind of aspects," Guardiola stated. He also recalled Stoke City's early adoption of this tactic.

Guardiola reminisced about how Arsene Wenger once discussed the challenges of playing against Stoke City due to their throw-in strategy. He noted that while more teams are adopting these tactics now, Stoke was an early adopter. "I remember when I was at Barcelona and Bayern Munich," he said, highlighting how prevalent such strategies have become.

Despite acknowledging the importance of set pieces, Guardiola emphasises his focus on improving open play strategies. "Every manager does what they believe," he explained. His primary goal remains enhancing Manchester City's attacking play to create more scoring opportunities through open play rather than relying solely on set pieces.

Guardiola insists on a balanced approach to football tactics, ensuring that defensive aggression complements offensive creativity. "Defensively, you have to be more aggressive," he stated. While he values goals from free-kicks and corners, his main objective is refining overall team performance and attacking prowess.

The Manchester City manager believes in maintaining a comprehensive view of all game aspects. He pays attention to set pieces but focuses on developing strategies that enhance open play effectiveness. "It's what I've done all my career," he affirmed, underscoring his commitment to this philosophy throughout his managerial journey.

Guardiola's approach highlights the importance of adapting tactics while staying true to one's core principles. As more teams employ set piece strategies successfully, he continues to refine Manchester City's style by focusing on dynamic playmaking and goal-scoring opportunities beyond just set pieces.