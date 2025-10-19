Football Guardiola Commends Haaland's Impact As Manchester City Secures Victory Over Everton Pep Guardiola has praised Erling Haaland as a crucial player for Manchester City following his two goals in a recent match against Everton. Haaland's impressive form continues to elevate the team's performance in the Premier League. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 1:04 [IST]

Manchester City secured a 2-0 victory over Everton, with Erling Haaland scoring twice. Pep Guardiola praised Haaland's performance, highlighting his crucial role in the team. Haaland has now scored 11 goals in eight league matches this season, matching his previous record for goals at this stage of a Premier League campaign. This win places City ahead of Liverpool in second place.

Haaland's impressive goal tally this season equals or surpasses that of 12 other Premier League teams. Guardiola expressed satisfaction with the team's performance, especially after the first goal, noting improved energy and pass delivery. "Erling lives for it. Our delivery of passes has been better and Erling is our key man right now," Guardiola stated.

City have demonstrated strong form at home, winning 11 out of 14 Premier League matches in 2025. They have also achieved more home wins and points than any other team this year. Under Guardiola's leadership, they recorded their 150th clean sheet. Despite a slow start against Everton, City improved significantly after scoring the first goal.

Guardiola acknowledged Everton's quality, noting their long-ball strategy posed challenges initially. However, he was pleased with how City adapted and performed better as the match progressed. "Scoring the goal helps for what is coming and that's when we play better," he added.

Everton have faced difficulties away from home, winning only once in their last 36 away games against top-four finishers from the previous season. Manager David Moyes was satisfied with parts of their performance but disappointed with the result. "We've come here and put on a good show, up until the first goal certainly," Moyes commented.

Moyes highlighted Everton's ability to create chances in the first half and expressed his desire to challenge top teams like City and Arsenal more effectively. Despite falling short, he saw positives in their approach against strong opposition.

The match showcased Manchester City's resilience and adaptability under pressure while highlighting areas for improvement for Everton on their travels. As both teams look ahead to future fixtures, City's focus remains on maintaining momentum while Everton aims to build on promising aspects of their play.