Happy with the effort, not with the result: Matos

New Delhi, October 6: After going down to USA in their first match of the FIFA U-17 World Cup, Luis Norton de Matos, coach of Indian colts, said he isn't "happy with the result."
"I am satisfied with the collective performance of the boys but definitely I am not happy with the result," he said as reported by theaiff.com.
FIFA U-17 World Cup: Dominant USA ease past India 3-0
"There is a big gap between our team and other teams in our group. We conceded a stupid goal in the first half. At half-time, it was very much possible to overturn the game," he said.
"The ambience was perfect. I need to thank the fans for turning up," he added.
Trailing by a solitary goal at the interval, India went down 0-3 in their first match of the U-17 World Cup.
"This is the first time our players were playing in front of a crowd of 40,000 and that too, against a team of the quality of USA," he said.
"My players were shy at the beginning. It's very hard to control emotions at this level."
"We were more confident in the second half. For Indian players the experience of playing in the World Cup will help them in the long run."