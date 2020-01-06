Hero ISL 2019-20: Jamshedpur FC rope in Spanish striker David Grande

Jamshedpur, Jan 6: ISL club Jamshedpur FC have signed Spanish forward David Grande to strengthen their side for the remainder of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) season.
The 28-year Spanish striker currently plays for Unionistas CF in the Spanish third division, and has been in fine form in the ongoing season scoring nine goals from 18 matches.
The eastern side is aiming to make the playoffs. After joining the Indian Super League side, the Spaniard said, "It's a massive opportunity for me to play at such an important club in India. I have been given an objective by the head coach to help the team get into the top four and qualify for the play-offs. This is our priority and I hope to help the team get there."
Grande began his career with Albacete in the 2012-13 campaign. The subsequent term, he joined Getafe CF B and made his debut for the club on August 2013. Three games into his new adventure, the forward opened his account for the club as he scored both goals in a 2-0 win over Real Madrid C. He finished the season with four goals from 21 appearances.
Jamshedpur, let's welcome @DavidGrande9 to The Furnace! 👏#JamKeKhelo pic.twitter.com/dzy2RpzFb3— Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) January 6, 2020
He later went on to represent several Spanish clubs like Algeciras CF, CD Lealtad, Villarrubia CF and others before signing for Salamanca in 2019. According to a release published by the club, the Spaniard has scored 41 goals in 141 appearances in the Segunda B Division since making his debut.
Grande will be available for selection for the match against Bengaluru FC on January 9.
Jamshedpur FC coach Antonio Iriondo expressed his delight at the club singing in the striker. "We evaluated our squad after the first half of our season and we have been struggling with injuries to some foreign players," Iriondo said.
"Signing a player like David Grande helps us to add depth to the squad as well as more goals. He's a mature and proven player with a good left foot, and we think he will combine with our attack line quite-well."
Source: With inputs from ISL Media & PTI