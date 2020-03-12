Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Hero ISL Final to be held behind closed doors in view of coronavirus outbreak

By
Hero ISL Final to be held behind closed doors in view of coronavirus outbreak

Goa, March 12, 2020: Upcoming Hero Indian Super League 2019-20 Final on Saturday (March 14), between ATK FC and Chennaiyin FC, will now be played behind closed doors at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda.

Football Sports Development Limited, owing to the current preventive measures against COVID-19, has decided to hold the season's final behind closed doors.

The final will be live telecast on Star Sports, Hotstar and Jio TV.

FSDL will soon initiate the process of ticket refunds and an announcement will be made through Hero ISL channels.

More INDIAN SUPER LEAGUE News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, March 12, 2020, 17:22 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 12, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue