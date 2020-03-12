Hero ISL Final to be held behind closed doors in view of coronavirus outbreak

Goa, March 12, 2020: Upcoming Hero Indian Super League 2019-20 Final on Saturday (March 14), between ATK FC and Chennaiyin FC, will now be played behind closed doors at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda.
Football Sports Development Limited, owing to the current preventive measures against COVID-19, has decided to hold the season's final behind closed doors.
The final will be live telecast on Star Sports, Hotstar and Jio TV.
FSDL will soon initiate the process of ticket refunds and an announcement will be made through Hero ISL channels.