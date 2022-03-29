Hero Vired launches eLaLiga challenge in India

Bengaluru, March 29: Hero Vired, India's premium EdTech company, who had partnered with Delhi Capitals franchise for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season, launched the first-ever eLa Liga challenge in India titled eLaLiga Trophy powered by Hero Vired.
Inaugurated by former Barcelona players and Spanish Legend Luis Garcia at a grand event in Delhi, registrations for the eSports championship have opened for the tournament to be held between April 9 and 26, with the final to be hosted live on May 8.
The tournament is brought to India, for the first time, by Hero Vired as an extension of the partnership between Hero Vired and La Liga.
It may be recalled that Hero Vired had recently been named as the as the official Ed-Tech partner of Rishabh-Pant led Delhi Capitals franchise for IPL 2022 season.
As La Liga's official knowledge partner, Hero Vired will help the top tier of Spanish football connect with its premium audience base ensuring a wider reach through this high-impact association in India.
Commenting on the launch, Hero Vired Founder and CEO Akshay Munjal said, "eSports is rapidly gaining popularity, and as per a report, India will have over 1.5 million active eSports players by FY25. We're delighted to contribute to this fast-growing ecosystem by bringing this challenge to India. From K-12 through higher education, eSports provides an inclusive environment where students can thrive and expand their talent. Our exclusive collaboration with the League and the eLaLiga Trophy provides Indians and Hero Vired learners with an incredible opportunity to access global experience and opens up pathways to new possibilities."
The new gaming challenge will feature amateur players and influencers from across India. Players will compete in online tournaments, with the best participants getting the chance to win official merchandise, and a Money Can't Buy Experience to Spain.
La Liga India Managing Director Jose Antonio Cachaza spoke about initiative, "At La Liga, we always look at partnering with leading brands, and that's why we chose Hero Vired as our official Knowledge partner to bring this internationally acclaimed challenge to India. Our shared vision and a mutually rewarding relationship bring the best of education and sports worlds together and complement one another. Creating a meaningful connection with the target audience that has shown a craving for football, Hero Vired will help La Liga reach new audiences through this challenge and association."
Garcia, who is also a La Liga Ambassador shared his views, "Esports has always been a big part of football. It's a terrific opportunity for fans to get involved with their favourite sport and compete with their friends and other players from all around the world. I've observed my younger relatives and friends' love for esports, and I feel it helps gamers get more familiar with different sports, teams, and athletes from a young age. The emergence of esports has helped to improve sporting fandom, and the eLaLiga Trophy will give the sports and gaming enthusiasts in India a much-needed boost."
Interested fans can find more details about the eLaLiga Trophy powered by Hero Vired and register via www.herovired.com/elaliga
(By a special arrangement)