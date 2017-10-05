Heynckes set for fourth spell at Bayern

Bengaluru, October 5: German giants Bayern Munich put to rest the turmoil brewing over the appointment of the manager following the dismissal of Carlos Ancelotti last week.
Former boss Jupp Heynckes is set to take charge at the helm atleast till the end of the season. It has also been reported that the appointment of Heynckes comes after former boss Pep Guardiola's approval.
Guardiola was seen having lunch with Bayern boss Uli Hoeness on Tuesday (October 3) and reportedly the current Manchester City manager had given his approval. Manchester Evening News reported that Guardiola had reacted positively towards the new boss.
Hoeness told German newspaper Abendzeitung, "He (Guardiola promised that he would come to Oktoberfest every year. It was a meeting between two friends. I told him who we were going to recruit in the next few days and he was satisfied."
As fate would have it, Heynckes had retired as a manager from Bayern back in 2013, after having won the treble, Bundesliga, Champions League and German Cup in 2013, with the German club.
The 72-year-old is set to take charge of the German champions for a fourth spell. It should be noted that while retiring Heynckes had said he would not come out of retirement.