How bad is Liverpool under Klopp this term compared to last four seasons

Bengaluru, Feb 16: After almost running away with their maiden Premier League title last year, Jurgen Klopp's team has struggled massively this year. The Reds are currently languishing only at fourth but soon could lose that position too if they don't pull their socks up quickly.
In the last 10 games, they have won just twice. Overall so far they have recorded just 40 points from a possible 72. It is the lowest Liverpool have accumulated after 24 games during Klopp’s time in charge which clearly defines the struggle. Massive injury issue at the back has not helped but the whole squad also has not been able to hit their absurdly high standards as well.
Below we have looked at each of Jurgen Klopp's full season in-charge and his record after 24 games to dissect their struggle further.
2016-17
In his first full season in-charge Klopp managed to get the final champions league spot finishing fourth. A strong start to his season was the main reason they achieved the coveted spot with a sub-par squad. Klopp won 13, drew 7 and lost just 4 in his first 24 games and that moment placed fifth in the league.
2017-18
Another season with similar performance, Liverpool were almost in the same league standing just like the previous year. Klopp recorded 13 wins, 8 draws and 3 loses after 24 games standing 4th in the league. They eventually maintained the same spot at the end of the season.
2018-19
Almost a perfect season only to be bettered by an outstanding Manchester City. Liverpool just lost once the whole season which came within the first 24 games but eventually lost the league to City by just one point. Klopp made a perfect start to the campaign and won 19 times, drew 4 times in his first 24 games.
2019-20
The Reds dropped just one point last season after 24 games breaking almost every record in the process. At the same point last season, they recorded a massive 70 points winning 23 matches, drawing just once.