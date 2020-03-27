How La Liga led clubs into the digital world with global app strategy

Bengaluru, March 27: La Liga's partnership with YinzCam has helped 23 clubs to develop apps that help them grow internationally.
For sporting competitions, strong digital engagement is about going beyond the matchday. A live match will naturally cause a spike in users opening apps to follow the score or watch the action but keeping them active during the rest of the week can turn passive followers into dedicated fans.
La Liga's insight and expertise are also being used to help its member clubs to design digital platforms that are supporting their growth around the world.
Speaking at the recent Soccerex event in Portugal, La Liga Head of Apps and Gaming Daniel Vicente the explained the reasons behind La Liga's success in reaching football fans through its various apps.
Vicente outlined the work of his department and the ways in which La Liga supports its member clubs in their digitalisation and fan engagement strategies.
"We wanted to help our clubs with their digitalisation," Vicente said, explaining that La Liga's objective was to remove technical barriers. "The main role of the clubs is to take care of their fans. Now they can do that, without focusing on technical problems or co-ordination."
While a key goal was to make the launching of an official club app simple, there was also an awareness at LaLiga of the fact that different clubs will want to use their apps in different ways.
"In La Liga we have different types of clubs, from small to very big," Vicente pointed out.
"The project needed to allow every club to go at their own speed. Some clubs manage the platform in a very simple way, but some others want to go very fast which made customisation very important. The platform helped us with this."
Today, the number of clubs to have developed official apps has increased to 23, while the total number of apps produced stands at 43.
In order to engage with fans all week long, LaLiga has launched several gaming apps that are used daily.
While each club has different motivations and different methods behind the use of their official apps, all the analytical data from across the apps is pulled together to share important insights with all involved with Spanish football.
(Source: MSL Media)