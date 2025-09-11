Football How many World Cup Qualifiers will Cristiano Ronaldo play after Lionel Messi makes final Qualifier appearance for Argentina? By MyKhel Staff Published: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 8:50 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Lionel Messi played his final FIFA World Cup qualifying match for Argentina on September 4, 2025, against Venezuela at Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires.

The occasion turned deeply emotional, with Messi scoring twice in Argentina's 3-0 victory before 85,000 fans. He walked onto the pitch with his children and received a standing ovation from the crowd, clearly moved as tears streamed down his face during the national anthem and the pre-game tributes.

Messi opened the scoring in the 39th minute after receiving a cross from Julián Álvarez, and added a second goal late in the match to seal his farewell, bringing joy to the stadium and marking a perfect send-off. Argentina, already qualified for the 2026 World Cup, prioritized celebrating Messi's legacy over the match result itself.

As the qualifiers are done for Argentina, Messi's journey with Los Albicelestes in the World Cup qualifiers are likely done. Although he has not retired, the Argentina talisman may hang up his boots from international football after the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

How many more WC Qualifiers will Cristiano Ronaldo Play?

Cristiano Ronaldo stands as the sport’s evergreen icon, and is yet to be done with the World Cup qualifiers. Portugal's World Cup qualifiers have just started, and Ronaldo is set to play at least four more matches for Portugal in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying campaign.

Portugal’s Upcoming Qualifiers

11 October 2025: Portugal vs Republic of Ireland (Lisbon)

14 October 2025: Portugal vs Hungary (Lisbon)

13 November 2025: Republic of Ireland vs Portugal (Dublin)

16 November 2025: Portugal vs Armenia (Lisbon)

At age 40, Ronaldo remains Portugal's captain and has already matched the all-time record for World Cup qualifying goals, netting 39 in 49 appearances, surpassing Lionel Messi and equaling Carlos Ruiz's mark. Each additional appearance gives Ronaldo the chance to set a new record for both goals and matches played.

Though Ronaldo has hinted retirement could come "in a year or two," he has made clear his main motivation remains helping Portugal reach the 2026 World Cup, refusing to set a definite end date. As long as his form holds, Portugal manager Roberto Martínez is likely to keep him in the squad.