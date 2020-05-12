How Trent Alexander-Arnold compares to five Premier League record assist holders

Bengaluru, May 12: Since breaking through into the first-team during the 2017-18 season Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold hasn't had to look back.
The Liverpool youngster has emerged as one of the best young defenders in world football for the last two years and his creativity makes him a talent in attack too.
Despite playing as a right fullback in the side the English defender has been creating more chances than most of the Premier League’s best attacking players. It even has reflected in the statistical chart as well with him having the most ever assist in the competition from a defender last season. He is on course to achieve the same feat again this season with notching 12 assists this term, matching his total for 2018/19 with 9 games still to play.
If Alexander-Arnold was to continue at his current rate, he is assured to be the most creative right-back in the history of the Premier League. Not only that, his assist providing chart so far is even better than some of the best creators ever in the Premier League.
The 21-year-old already has reached 25 assists in 82 league appearances for Liverpool and that is an assist every 3.2 games on average.
Here we have compared his numbers of assist-per-game record with the top five players with the most assists in Premier League history to validate how great he has been all these years.
1. Ryan Giggs
The record PL titleholder and the player with the most number of appearances ever in PL, Giggs also boasts the highest assist tally in PL. He recorded 162 assists in 632 appearances for United, with the rate of one every 3.9 games, worse than the English defender.
2. Cesc Fabregas
Fabregas was one of the best playmakers ever in England and his promises started to show from a pretty early age. He reached the 25 assist tally before Trent. In his spells at Arsenal and Chelsea, he recorded 111 Premier League assists in 350 appearances, at a rate of one every 3.1 games making him the only player in this list to have a better assist-per-game record than the Liverpool player.
3. Wayne Rooney
The Manchester United legend is not only known for goal scoring feats but also providing valuable assists to his team-mate. He has the third most assists in Premier League history with 103 assists in his 491 league appearances, at a rate of one every 4.7 games- way less than Alexander-Arnold.
4. Frank Lampard
Overall Lampard may have the fourth most number of assists in the Premier League but assist-per-game record is pretty poor compared to the right-back. Lampard has managed one assist in every 5.9 games which is not even close.
5. Dennis Bergkamp
The Dutchman is regarded as one of the biggest catalysts of Arsenal's golden era under Arsene Wenger. He won three league titles with Arsenal managing a whopping 94 assists during his 315 league appearances at one every 3.3 games. A just a step below Alexander-Arnold’s rate.