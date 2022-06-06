Hugo Ekitike close to signing for Newcastle United - Things to know about the talented Reims forward

Bengaluru, June 6: Newcastle United are reportedly in advanced talks to sign French prodigy Hugo Ekitike this summer.
The transfer fee is rumoured to be just under £30m which signifies their intention of building a team around young and potential talents.
Since the takeover and a fruitful January transfer window, the Magpies have looked like a completely different team under manager Howe. They finished 11th in the table despite a relegation scare in most parts of the season. But they are still a team waiting for further rebuild and Ekitike, who turns 20 later this month, could be the face of that project.
Newcastle's January signing Chris Wood is still expected to be the leading attacker of the Magpies next season. But he is likely to be paired with another forward. Considering Callum Wilson's injury issues, the Reims striker could get a good shot at that position.
Here are a couple of things you need to know about him:
1. His career so far
Ekitike is just two years old in senior football. He got his debut back in October 2020, just a few months after signing his first professional deal with Reims. But he spent the rest of the season on loan at Danish Superliga outfit Vejle Boldklub.
After four goals and two assists in Denmark, he was given a first-team shot at Reims last season and that seems to have been worthwhile. He has scored 11 times providing five assists last season, which is nothing but promising.
2. Clubs linked
Newcastle United appear to have won the race for him after trying him last January as well. However, it is believed that as many as six top European sides including Atletico Madrid, Juventus, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich were interested in him before Newcastle's coup.
3. Playing Style
The 19-year-old has mostly played as a central striker for Reims however he is comfortable playing on the left flank as well. He could well act as an inside forward which let him cut inside and shoot with his stronger right foot. Speed is not his foremost trait but he is good in the air and has shown his lethal finishing several times last season.