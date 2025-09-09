Gracie Prior Thanks Vivianne Miedema For Support At Manchester City Women's Team

Football Hungary vs Portugal Live Streaming: Where to Watch the World Cup Qualifiers Match on TV and Online? By Prateek Bannerjee Published: Tuesday, September 9, 2025, 23:56 [IST]

Hungary vs Portugal Live Streaming: The 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers continue as Portugal travel to face Hungary in a group F clash, set to be held at the Ferenc Puskas Stadium in Budapest, Hungary on (September 9). With both teams vying for automatic qualification to the FIFA World Cup 2026, this encounter could significantly impact the group standings.

Hungary and Portugal both have played only one match in the World Cup qualifiers. Portugal thrashed Armenia by 5-0 while Hungary had to be satisfied with a 2-2 draw against Ireland despite having a 2-0 lead within 15 minutes of the match. Currently, Portugal is at the top of Group F with 3 points, while Hungary positioned at third with 1 point after Armenia.

Hungary vs Portugal: Head to Head Records

Portugal and Hungary had faced each other eight times in the past and Portugal had dominated this fixture with 7 victories. The remaining match ended in a draw.

Portugal: 7

Hungary: 0

Draw: 1

Hungary vs Portugal World Cup Qualifiers: Playing XI

Hungary (4-4-1-1): B. Toth; Nego, Orban, Szalai, Kerkez; Bolla, Szoboszlai, Styles, Nagy; A. Toth; Varga

Portugal (4-2-3-1): Costa; Cancelo, Mendes, Dias, J. Neves; R. Neves, Vitinha; Neto, Fernandes, Silva; Ronaldo

Hungary vs Portugal World Cup Qualifiers: Schedule

When will the Hungary vs Portugal Match be Played?

The World Cup Qualifiers Group K match between Hungary and Portugal is scheduled to start at 8:45 pm CET on Tuesday (September 9).

What Time Will Hungary vs Portugal Start?

The Match between Hungary and Portugal will start at 8:45 pm CET on Tuesday (September 9). In India, the kickoff time of the match is 12:15 am IST on Wednesday (September 10).

Where Will the Hungary vs Portugal Match be Played?

The Match will take place at the Ferenc Puskas Stadium in Budapest, Hungary.

World Cup Qualifiers, Hungary vs Portugal Live Streaming:

Where to Watch the World Cup Qualifiers Match?

Where Can I Watch Hungary vs Portugal on TV in India?

The Hungary vs Portugal World Cup Qualifiers match will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to Live Stream Hungary vs Portugal in India?

The Hungary vs Portugal match will be livestreamed on the SonyLiv app and website from 12:15 am IST on Wednesday (September 10).

Where to Watch Hungary vs Portugal in the UK?

The Hungary vs Portugal match can be live-streamed through BBC iPlayer in the UK from 7:45 pm BST or 6:45 pm GMT on Tuesday.

Where Can I Watch Hungary vs Portugal in Canada?

The Hungary vs Portugal Match broadcast live and free on streaming platform DAZN Canada from 2:45 pm ET on Tuesday.

How to Watch Hungary vs Portugal in the USA?

The Hungary vs Portugal match will be broadcast live on ViX, Fubo TV and Fox Sports from 2:45 pm ET in the USA and other respective time zones.

Where to Watch the Hungary vs Portugal World Cup Qualifiers Match in Brazil?

In Brazil, the Hungary vs Portugal match can be watched through Disney+ and sportv from 3:45 pm Brazil time on Tuesday.

Where to Watch the Hungary vs Portugal World Cup Qualifiers Match in Australia?

The Hungary vs Portugal match will be broadcast live through Optus Sport from 6:15 am AEST on Wednesday in Australia.

Where to Watch Hungary vs Portugal World Cup Qualifiers Match in Mexico?

The Hungary vs Portugal match can be watched through Sky Mexico from 12:45 pm CDMX on Tuesday in Mexico.

Where to Watch the Hungary vs Portugal World Cup Qualifiers Match in Portugal?

In Portugal, the Hungary vs Portugal match can be watched through RTP Portugal from 8:45 pm CET on Tuesday.

Where to Watch the Hungary vs Portugal World Cup Qualifiers Match in Indonesia?

In Indonesia, the Hungary vs Portugal match can be watched through Vision+ from 1:45 am on Wednesday.

Where to Watch the Hungary vs Portugal World Cup Qualifiers Match in Nigeria?

In Nigeria, the Hungary vs Portugal match can be watched through DStv Stream from 7:45 pm WAT on Tuesday.