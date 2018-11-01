I-League: Jobby Justin brace gives EB three away points at Lajong; Churchill hold Chennai to a draw

Shillong, November 1: Kolkata giants Quess East Bengal (QEB) showcased a second successful professional performance away from home and on the hills of the North East, when they emerged 3-1 winners over Shillong Lajong at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Shillong, Meghalaya on Thursday (November 1).
In game eight of the 12th Hero I-League, QEB rode on a first half-brace by Kerala striker Jobby Justin and a second-half strike from Bidyasagar Singh to thwart a spirited Shillong side, who got one back in the second half through left wing back Rakesh Pradhan.
Jobby Justin's heroic performance puts @eastbengalfc at the top of the @ILeagueOfficial table#LAJQEB #HeroILeague #ILeagueIConquer pic.twitter.com/srUWouRMSo— Hero I-League (@ILeagueOfficial) November 1, 2018
Shillong’s football remained attractive, dominating and flowing, but the inexperience of having nine under-22 players in their eleven showed up eventually, after a fluent 2-0 win against Aizawl FC at home last week in their opening game.
QEB go on top of the league standings with two crucial away wins to kick-start their campaign, after having beaten Neroca 2-0 in Game Week 1.
Alison Kharsyntiew, the Shillong coach, began with an unchanged starting XI while QEB’s Spanish coach Alejandro Menendez Garcia chose to begin with Brandon Vanlalremdika in midfield in place of Yomi Longwah, who had started in their opening encounter.
Goa’s Churchill Brothers FC Goa held hosts Chennai City FC to a 2-2 draw at Coimbatore’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, to remain unbeaten in both their opening games on the road, as the result meant that Quess East Bengal (QEB) are seated firmly on top of the league standings after their second successive victory against Shillong Lajong earlier in the day.
An action-packed match at Coimbatore ends with a 2-2 stalemate between @ChennaiCityFC and @Churchill_Goa#CCFCCB #HeroILeague #ILeagueIConquer pic.twitter.com/A8mtDHDUG4— Hero I-League (@ILeagueOfficial) November 1, 2018
Spaniard Nestor Jesus opened the scoring for the home team as early as the ninth minute, before Serbian defender Nenad Novakovic equalised in the second half. Israil Gurung then put the Goa side ahead, taking advantage of a goalkeeping error only for Chennai’s second Spanish midfielder Sandro to draw level soon after.
Chennai’s Singaporean coach Akbar Nawas opted to start with Lourdusamy in the midfield for the Churchill game, in place of under-22 defender Tarif Akhand who had started their first game against the Indian Arrows which they won 4-1, obviously buoyed by that performance.
Churchill’s Romanian coach Petra Gigiu, on the other hand, made two changes to the side which started against defending champions Minerva Punjab. Israil Gurung and Vinil Poojary got a start in place of Lamgoulen Hangshing and Fredsan Marshall respectively.
