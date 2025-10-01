Football Igor Tudor Reflects On Juventus' Strong Start Amid Unpredictable Season And Title Aspirations Igor Tudor expresses satisfaction with Juventus' performance this season while acknowledging football's unpredictability. He remains focused on upcoming matches rather than title discussions. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, October 1, 2025, 2:04 [IST]

Igor Tudor is pleased with Juventus' strong start to the season, though he acknowledges the unpredictable nature of football. The team remains unbeaten in Serie A, securing three wins and two draws. Their Champions League journey began with an exciting 4-4 draw against Borussia Dortmund. Juventus now aim for their first victory in the competition as they prepare to face Villarreal on Wednesday.

Despite their promising start, Juventus are given a 10.4% chance of winning Serie A this season. In contrast, their prospects in the Champions League appear less favourable, with only a 1% chance of reaching the final. Tudor is not concerned with external predictions about Juventus' title chances, choosing instead to focus on each game as it comes.

Since triumphing in their first two matches of the 2024-25 Champions League campaign against PSV and RB Leipzig, Juventus have struggled, winning just two of their last nine games in the competition. They have drawn four and lost three during this period. As they prepare for Villarreal, Tudor emphasises that it's too early to make any definitive judgments about the team's potential achievements.

Tudor remarked, "We've only just started... It's fair that some are making evaluations, but there are still 33 games left in the league." He added that while Sunday's match against AC Milan will be significant, his immediate focus is on Wednesday's Champions League clash.

Juventus have had a decent record against Spanish teams recently, losing only once in their last six away fixtures against them. That defeat was a 0-2 loss to Atletico Madrid in February 2019 during the last 16 stage. Meanwhile, Villarreal lost their opening Champions League match 1-0 at Tottenham but have been formidable at home, winning all four LaLiga matches this season.

Tudor acknowledged Villarreal's balanced approach and home strength: "They're a balanced team... We have to make sure our good things are brought through." He aims to ensure Juventus' strengths shine through in their upcoming encounter.

Striking Options and Player Dynamics

Tudor is working on finding harmony among forwards Dusan Vlahovic, Jonathan David, and Lois Openda. All three players are competing for the centre-forward position. Vlahovic made a significant impact against Borussia Dortmund by contributing to three goals after coming on as a substitute.

The coach expressed satisfaction with having multiple strong options: "The Champions League is a platform for all players... I'm happy to have all three." He regularly communicates with them to ensure they feel valued and motivated.

Tudor noted that all three forwards possess a positive mindset: "I always talk to them; I always have to make sure they all feel important." He believes their eagerness will benefit the team greatly whether they start or come off the bench during matches.