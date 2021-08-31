Important Premier League games to watch in September

Bengaluru, Aug 31: English Premier League action will get a break with international commitments on the cards, in the first week of September.
However, action will resume from the second week. This month could be a vital point in the league race as alongside league encounters all the top teams would be busy in European encounters as well. The fixtures will only get congested from further onwards therefore, every top team would hope to gear up their preparations to climb up the ladder as much as they can in the early stages.
As of now in the Premier League, all the big six apart from Arsenal have had a good start but the month of September may change the scenario. And these are the important league fixtures which could make the differences-
1) Leicester City vs Manchester City - 11th Sep, 7:30 PM
On paper, this fixture may not look massive. However, Leicester in recent times have frustrated Guardiola pretty often. Therefore, this could be one interesting game to look at.
2) Spurs vs Chelsea- 19th Sep, Sunday 9:00 PM
No matter what the league standing is, this very game has always produced excitement and this too should not disappoint us. Chelsea are heavy favourites this season however Spurs too have made a strong start under the new manager. So this should be a good game for viewers.
3) Chelsea vs Manchester City- 25th Sep, Sat 5:00 PM
This tie could prove to be a big factor in the title decider. Both City and Chelsea looked to be in sublime form and the massive three points in this encounter could play a big part eventually at the end.
4) Arsenal vs Spurs - 26th Sep, Sun 9:00 PM
Considering the pressure surrounding this particular fixture, it has always been a classic encounter between two local rivals. As of now, the two teams are completely in a contrasting situation. But no matter what the league standing is, this very game has always produced excitement and this too should not disappoint us.