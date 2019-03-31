Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

India could soon get a taste of French football

By Pti
Coupe de la Ligue may soon come to India
Coupe de la Ligue may soon come to India

Lille (France), March 31: India could soon get a taste of French football with the organisers and title sponsor of Coupe de la Ligue "assessing options" to hold events related to the tournament.

This was revealed by Arvind Poddar, chairman and managing director of Indian tyre manufacturing company BKT, which is the title sponsor of Coupe de la Ligue.

"At this moment I can't go into the specifics. All I can say is that the French leagues' governing body (LFP) is looking to bring Coupe de la Ligue to India," Arvind told a group of Indian journalists here.

"We are looking at various options and if they come to India, we'll assess," he added.

Arvind said that LFP may also be looking at a tie-up with an Indian league in the near future.

"It's not very clear whether they will be tying up with the Indian Super League (ISL). I know that they have had some meetings when their officials came to India in January. The agreement between LFP and BKT was reached in September last year. The association is for six years."

The Mumbai-based company is also involved with Serie B in Italy and Australia's Big Bash cricket league. Arvind was hopeful that India would gradually catch up with the rest of the world in international football.

"I think there is not much difference between Indian football and French football. Football has always been very popular here. Football will catch up very fast in India. People in India are also getting crazy about football. It won't be long until India catches up with world sports," Arvind said.

Meanwhile Strasbourg won their first major trophy since 2005 by edging out Guingamp on penalties in Saturday's French League Cup (Coupe de la Ligue) final after a drab goalless draw here.

Strasbourg emerged victorious 4-1 in the penalty shootout. Arsene Wenger and Didier Drogba were among the luminaries in attendance for the Coupe de la Ligue final, while a 15,000-strong Guingamp support made the trip from Brittany to Lille. It was their fourth League Cup triumph, to add to three French Cups and the 1979 Ligue 1 title.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: CDA 0 - 4 ATM
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Read more about: ligue 1 india football lille france
    Story first published: Sunday, March 31, 2019, 14:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 31, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue