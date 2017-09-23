FIFA U-17 WC: India’s Group A opponents Ghana, USA name strong 21-man squad

New Delhi, Sep 23: India's Group A rivals Ghana and USA have named a solid 21-man squad for next month's upcoming FIFA Under-17 World Cup tournament which will be held in India.
The USA roster for next months World Cup includes 18 players from US soccer academy and star players like Josh Sargent and Tim Weah were included in the team.
Sargent recently has agreed to sign a professional contract with Bundesliga side Werder Bremen in next February when he will turn 18 and Tim Weah signed with Paris Saint-Germain earlier this year, who is also the son of legendary Ballon Dor and AC Milan legend George Weah.
The team also includes six players who have signed professional contracts with top MLS teams like Atlanta United, New York City FC, New York Red Bulls etc.
On the other hand, two-time champions at the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 1991 and 1995, the Black Starlets have also named a strong team that is currently training at Abu Dhabi and recently played against Malli for the preparation of the tournament.
The Ghana boss has named seven new players from their U17 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Gabon.
Among the whole squad, seven players were from their domestic Ghana Premier League clubs whereas others were selected from other lower division.
The Black Starlets are the most successful team in the tournament and have won this twice and also was runners-up on two occasions.
The Group A consists USA, Colombia, Ghana, and India. and the opening match will be on 6th October where two giants Ghana and Colombia will play the first ever match of the tournament.
USA Squad:
Goalkeepers: Alex Budnik, Carlos Joaquim Dos Santos, Justin Garces.
Defenders: Sergino Dest, Christopher Gloster, Jaylin Lindsey, James Sands, Tyler Shaver, Akil Watts.
Midfielders: George Acosta, Taylor Booth, Christopher Durkin, Blaine Ferri, Chris Goslin, Indiana Vassilev.
Forwards: Ayo Akinola, Andrew Carleton, Jacobo Reyes, Bryan Reynolds, Joshua Sargent, Tim Weah.
Ghana Squad:
Goalkeepers: Ibrahim Danlad, Michael Acquaye, Kwame Aziz.
Defenders: Najeeb Yakubu, Gideon Mensah, Bismark Terry Owusu, Edmund Arko-Mensah, Abdul Razak Yusif, Gideon Acquah, Rashid Alhassan, John Otu.
Midfielders: Isaac Gyamfi, Gabriel Leveh, Ibrahim Sulley, Mohammed Kudus, Emmanuel Toku, Mohammed Iddriss.
Strikers: Eric Ayiah, Richard Danso, Mohammed Aminu, Ibrahim Sadiq.