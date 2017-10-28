Indian players want Constantine to be sacked: Reports

Bengaluru, October 28: Indian football has been stunned by the news of the Indian senior team members wanting coach Stephen Constantine to be replaced before the 2019 Asian Cup, according to a report in the Telegraph India.
It is believed that many of India's top players are dissatisfied with the Englishman's management and reportedly feel that he is tactically inept to lead the Indian side.
According to the report, players also met general secretary Kushal Das to discuss the issue. Das, however, refused to utter a word on the issue.
"I do meet players, coaches and officials regularly on various issues. I am in no position to discuss such things," Das was quoted as saying in an expectedly diplomatic way.
Five top players of Constantine's starting XI recently met the federation general secretary Kushal Das during the national camp in Mumbai, and said a technical assessment of the coach should be done with immediate effect.
Interestingly, under the British coach, India have gained the Asian Cup qualification for the first time since Doha, 2011.
Das said he had met the players but refused to reveal any details.
Players as it is believed, may even meet the AIFF president Praful Patel and complain against the coach.
But then, during the technical committee meeting of the AIFF in Delhi earlier this month, Das had clearly informed the members that players were not happy with Constantine's coaching.
“When a member asked whether the coach's contract would be renewed beyond 2018 March, the general secretary stated the players expressed some dissatisfaction about Mr Constantine," a member present at the meeting said.
Having joined the team in February 2016, when Indian football was at a dismal 173 in the Fifa rankings, Constantine has taken the team into the top 100, for the first time in more than 20 years.
Under him, Sunil Chhetri and Co. have performed exceptionally and remained unbeaten in 11 matches on the trot.
It will be a huge surprise if the news turns out to be true and Constantine gets sacked following the massive improvement India has seen under him.