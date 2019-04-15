Inter open to selling Mauro Icardi for cut-price deal

Bengaluru, April 15: Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus have been put on alert as Inter Milan are ready to sell superstar Mauro Icardi for a cut-price deal in the summer.
The Argentine striker is back in the fold after missing for nearly two months and was stripped of the captain’s armband due to a contract row between Inter and his wife and agent Wanda Nara.
It was reported last month that the Serie A side were hoping to lure Romelu Lukaku to Italy with the 26-year-old striker heading to Old Trafford.
And now Inter chiefs have had enough as talks have reached an impasse over a new deal for Icardi, the club are prepared to flog him for as little as £52million, according to the Spanish media.
Real Madrid who are looking to bolster their attacking options this summer are monitoring his situation as they look to revamp their squad under Zinedine Zidane.
But they could face stiff competition from Italian champions Juventus for his signature as the Serie A champions are also his long-term admirers
Icardi has been slammed by team-mate Radja Nainggolan for his absence. He returned to action with a goal and an assist in the 4-0 win at Genoa.
The Belgian midfield dynamo told Corriere dello Sport: “Mauro is a great player, but we have another forward in Lautaro Martinez who did very well when given the chance and who is destined for the top.
"Too much has been said, if Mauro had problems with someone, it should have been up to him to resolve them and not let those issues damage the rest of the team.
"I told him what I thought, which was that, if he had problems that he needed to resolve with someone, the whole group could not be made to pay for it with his absence."