Inter want to be nuisance to title rivals - Conte

Milan, June 24: Antonio Conte acknowledges Inter have no room for error as they aim to "be a nuisance right until the end" in the Serie A title race.
Defeats to Scudetto rivals Lazio and Juventus ahead of the season's suspension in March dealt a significant blow to Inter's hopes of claiming the championship.
The Nerazzurri won against Sampdoria on their return on Sunday but are nine points behind leaders and defending champions Juve, albeit with a game in hand.
Conte is still not giving up hope, as he hopes victory against Sassuolo on Wednesday (June 24) can keep pressure on the top two.
"I've found myself in all kinds of situations," Conte told Inter TV of the title race. "Those in the lead are the masters of their own fate, the others need to pick up the pace to keep up.
"Juventus and Lazio have done better than us so far and, as a result, they have more room to slip up.
"For us, every game is make or break. We want to continue to be a nuisance right until the end."
The coach could look to rotate his squad given the swift return to action, but he has faith in the players.
"The short recovery times are added to the heat: it's a one-of-a-kind situation," Conte said.
"We'll look to give those who need it a rest from game to game. I've got faith in every player in the squad: we're hoping to have as few setbacks as possible, we need everyone.
"We're a bit short in midfield, [Matias] Vecino's carrying a knee problem and we're hoping to have him back soon."