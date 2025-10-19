Football Inter Triumphs Over Roma: Cristian Chivu Highlights Team's Resilience And Tactical Approach Cristian Chivu praised his Inter team for their resilience following a narrow 1-0 victory over Roma. The win marked a strong start to the season as they aim to compete across all tournaments. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 17:36 [IST]

Inter Milan's recent triumph over Roma, with a 1-0 victory, has propelled them to the top of the Serie A standings, surpassing Napoli. Cristian Chivu expressed admiration for his team's performance, highlighting their resilience after last season's setbacks. Ange-Yoan Bonny's early goal marked a significant moment, as it was the quickest against Roma since Wesley Sneijder's strike in 2011.

Inter's strategy involved a high pressing game that consistently troubled Roma's defence at Stadio Olimpico. This approach has been effective, as Inter remains unbeaten in their last nine encounters with Roma at this venue. Chivu acknowledged Roma's strength, noting their ability to challenge opponents with wide players like Paulo Dybala who exploit spaces effectively.

Chivu praised his players for overcoming past disappointments and showing determination to compete across all tournaments this season. "These lads deserve all the credit, as they left disappointment behind them, put themselves back up for the challenge after last season, and want to prove they can compete in every tournament," he told Sky Sport Italia.

Ange-Yoan Bonny has been instrumental this season, joining Nico Paz as one of only two players with at least three goals and three assists in Serie A so far. Inter also achieved a milestone by becoming the first team to score 300 goals against a single opponent in Italy's top league.

Despite losing intensity after halftime against Roma, Inter adapted by focusing on defence and counter-attacks. Chivu noted that while pressing high doesn't always succeed, understanding when to adjust tactics is crucial. He emphasised his pride in how his team prepares mentally for games and their readiness to face challenges.

The international break presents challenges for teams like Inter due to player absences and travel commitments. Chivu highlighted the unpredictability it brings but remains confident in his squad's ability to adapt and perform under such circumstances.

Inter Milan's journey this season reflects their determination to overcome past failures and establish themselves as strong contenders in Serie A. Their tactical adaptability and key player performances have been pivotal in achieving success so far.