Football Wayne Rooney Claims Alexander Isak Does Not Deserve Starting Spot Over Hugo Ekitike At Liverpool Wayne Rooney believes Alexander Isak's lack of readiness and poor form mean he should not start for Liverpool ahead of Hugo Ekitike, who has been more effective. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, October 20, 2025, 16:06 [IST]

Liverpool's recent struggles continued with a loss to Manchester United, marking their fourth consecutive defeat across all competitions. This poor run is their worst since November 2014 under Brendan Rodgers. Despite starting the season with seven wins, Liverpool's consistency has faltered, leading to concerns about their performance.

Wayne Rooney has expressed doubts about Alexander Isak's readiness for Liverpool's starting lineup. Isak, who joined from Newcastle for £125 million in September, has scored only once in seven appearances. Rooney commented on The Wayne Rooney Show that Isak hasn't looked prepared since his transfer.

In contrast, Hugo Ekitike has been more effective since joining from Eintracht Frankfurt. He has netted four goals, three of which were in the Premier League. Ekitike's impact off the bench against Manchester United highlights his current form compared to Isak.

Rooney pointed out that Isak missed pre-season training due to transfer negotiations. "He hasn't trained, hasn't had a pre-season," Rooney said. "It's so important." Rooney believes this lack of preparation is affecting Isak's performance on the field.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot is experiencing pressure as this is his first time losing four consecutive matches in his career. Despite winning the Premier League last season, Slot's team appears complacent at times. Rooney noted Slot's unusual behaviour during the match against United, arguing with officials on the touchline.

Rooney further explained that Isak might have tried individual training but is now facing consequences for missing team preparations. "He might've done stuff by himself, but he's paying the price for it," Rooney stated. Based on current performances, Rooney feels Ekitike deserves a spot over Isak.

Liverpool needs to regain their early-season form to overcome this challenging period and maintain their status as reigning champions. The team's ability to adapt and improve will be crucial in reversing their fortunes and achieving consistent success again.