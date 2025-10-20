English Edition
Pro Kabaddi League 2025
twitter YouTube
Get Updates
Get notified on match updates, sports news, and in-depth analysis!
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block

Sporting Buzz

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Wayne Rooney Claims Alexander Isak Does Not Deserve Starting Spot Over Hugo Ekitike At Liverpool

Wayne Rooney believes Alexander Isak's lack of readiness and poor form mean he should not start for Liverpool ahead of Hugo Ekitike, who has been more effective.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google

Liverpool's recent struggles continued with a loss to Manchester United, marking their fourth consecutive defeat across all competitions. This poor run is their worst since November 2014 under Brendan Rodgers. Despite starting the season with seven wins, Liverpool's consistency has faltered, leading to concerns about their performance.

Wayne Rooney has expressed doubts about Alexander Isak's readiness for Liverpool's starting lineup. Isak, who joined from Newcastle for £125 million in September, has scored only once in seven appearances. Rooney commented on The Wayne Rooney Show that Isak hasn't looked prepared since his transfer.

Rooney: Isak Shouldn't Start Over Ekitike

In contrast, Hugo Ekitike has been more effective since joining from Eintracht Frankfurt. He has netted four goals, three of which were in the Premier League. Ekitike's impact off the bench against Manchester United highlights his current form compared to Isak.

Rooney pointed out that Isak missed pre-season training due to transfer negotiations. "He hasn't trained, hasn't had a pre-season," Rooney said. "It's so important." Rooney believes this lack of preparation is affecting Isak's performance on the field.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot is experiencing pressure as this is his first time losing four consecutive matches in his career. Despite winning the Premier League last season, Slot's team appears complacent at times. Rooney noted Slot's unusual behaviour during the match against United, arguing with officials on the touchline.

Rooney further explained that Isak might have tried individual training but is now facing consequences for missing team preparations. "He might've done stuff by himself, but he's paying the price for it," Rooney stated. Based on current performances, Rooney feels Ekitike deserves a spot over Isak.

Liverpool needs to regain their early-season form to overcome this challenging period and maintain their status as reigning champions. The team's ability to adapt and improve will be crucial in reversing their fortunes and achieving consistent success again.

Story first published: Monday, October 20, 2025, 16:06 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 20, 2025
More From Mykhel
Prev
Next
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out