Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

ISL 2018: Mumbai City FC Vs FC Pune City: Preview, Timing, Where to Watch, Live Streaming & more

By
Pune would be a lot dependent Marcelo Pereira also known as Marcelinho
Pune would be a lot dependent Marcelo Pereira also known as Marcelinho

Mumbai, Oct 18: It’s not the start the Mumbai City FC would have hoped to their Indian Super League campaign. With a loss and draw so far, the Islanders will be eyeing for their first win of the season when they take on neighbours FC Pune City in the first 'Maha derby’ of the season on Friday (October 19).

The last time these two sides faced off at the Mumbai Football Arena, Pune came out comfortable winners with goals from Diego Carlos and Marcelinho. Pune will once again be counting the two to lead their side on Friday.

ISL Fixtures | ISL Results | ISL Points Table

The Stallions have played just one game so far and even there they had to wait till the 88th minute for Carlos to draw them level against Delhi Dynamos. However, with an attack that can test the best of defences in India on their day, Pune will be hoping that side is in top shape when they line up against Mumbai.

Playmaker Marcelinho returns to the side and with the likes of Ashique Kuruniyan and Nikhil Poojari on the flanks and Emiliano Alfaro upfront, the Mumbai defence is sure to have their hands full on Friday.

But unlike their attack, Pune’s defence hasn’t made a good impression so far. And the Mumbai attack will be eager to test their opposition citadel with their crafty men upfront.

The Islanders have some of the best men upfront in the league. But so far, it’s their team play that’s let them down. While Paulo Machado has been impressive, it’s the team that has let the Portuguese down too often than not.

Rafael Bastos has been fine in patches, it’s his consistency that has come under the scanner. Modou Sougou looked threating in phases in their opening game against Jamshedpur FC, but the Senegal international has lacked a quality partner upfront for most of the time. If Sougou and Bastos can play to their potential, they can pose a threat to any side and Pune will be no exception.

However, it’s at the back that Mumbai can find some solace. A full-back by trait, Subhashish Bose is slowly showing the versatility he has and has been pleasing in the centre-back’s role.

However, it's their most experienced defender Lucian Goian who’s had a miserable outing so far. And it would be interesting to see if head coach Jorge Costa chooses to drop the Romanian for Marko Klisura, who showed the right intent in that opening game of the season.

Match Starts at 7:30 PM IST

Live on StarSports Network

Live Streaming on HotStar.com

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: CHE 3 - 3 NOR
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Thursday, October 18, 2018, 21:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 18, 2018
    India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue