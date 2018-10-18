ISL 2018: Mumbai City FC Vs FC Pune City: Preview, Timing, Where to Watch, Live Streaming & more

Mumbai, Oct 18: It’s not the start the Mumbai City FC would have hoped to their Indian Super League campaign. With a loss and draw so far, the Islanders will be eyeing for their first win of the season when they take on neighbours FC Pune City in the first 'Maha derby’ of the season on Friday (October 19).
The last time these two sides faced off at the Mumbai Football Arena, Pune came out comfortable winners with goals from Diego Carlos and Marcelinho. Pune will once again be counting the two to lead their side on Friday.
The Stallions have played just one game so far and even there they had to wait till the 88th minute for Carlos to draw them level against Delhi Dynamos. However, with an attack that can test the best of defences in India on their day, Pune will be hoping that side is in top shape when they line up against Mumbai.
The wise man @papesougou speaks to #TheIslander Cam 📹— Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) October 17, 2018
Catch him talk about:
First 2⃣ games ✅
His impressions ✅
Preparations for the #MahaDerby ✅#MUMPUN #ApunKaTeam pic.twitter.com/QFlE3JGhUV
Playmaker Marcelinho returns to the side and with the likes of Ashique Kuruniyan and Nikhil Poojari on the flanks and Emiliano Alfaro upfront, the Mumbai defence is sure to have their hands full on Friday.
But unlike their attack, Pune’s defence hasn’t made a good impression so far. And the Mumbai attack will be eager to test their opposition citadel with their crafty men upfront.
The Islanders have some of the best men upfront in the league. But so far, it’s their team play that’s let them down. While Paulo Machado has been impressive, it’s the team that has let the Portuguese down too often than not.
Back from national duty 🇮🇳 and raring to go for the #MahaDerby! 🔵@Amrinder_1 @Subhasishbose17 #ApunKaTeam pic.twitter.com/xMrBHKrHAq— Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) October 17, 2018
Rafael Bastos has been fine in patches, it’s his consistency that has come under the scanner. Modou Sougou looked threating in phases in their opening game against Jamshedpur FC, but the Senegal international has lacked a quality partner upfront for most of the time. If Sougou and Bastos can play to their potential, they can pose a threat to any side and Pune will be no exception.
Vishal Kaith speaks about tomorrow's #MahaDerby and what the Stallions are expecting going into the match.#OneTeamOneDream pic.twitter.com/dvJcoEbw8r— FC Pune City (@FCPuneCity) October 18, 2018
However, it’s at the back that Mumbai can find some solace. A full-back by trait, Subhashish Bose is slowly showing the versatility he has and has been pleasing in the centre-back’s role.
Who else is excited to see Matt Mills play a part in his first #MahaDerby? ☝️ #OneTeamOneDream pic.twitter.com/NfbcCTW88z— FC Pune City (@FCPuneCity) October 18, 2018
However, it's their most experienced defender Lucian Goian who’s had a miserable outing so far. And it would be interesting to see if head coach Jorge Costa chooses to drop the Romanian for Marko Klisura, who showed the right intent in that opening game of the season.
Match Starts at 7:30 PM IST
Live on StarSports Network
Live Streaming on HotStar.com