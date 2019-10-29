Football
ISL 2019-20: ATK vs Chennaiyin FC: Preview, Dream11, Fantasy Tips, Probable XI, Team News, Head-to-Head, TV Info

By
ATK will hold Chennaiyin FC at home on Wednesday. Credit: ISL Media
ATK will hold Chennaiyin FC at home on Wednesday. Credit: ISL Media

Chennai, Oct. 28: ATK are flying high ahead of their clash against Chennaiyin FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.

The former champions kickstarted the season on a wrong note but made up for it with a 5-0 hammering of Hyderabad FC at home in their last game.

Head-to-Head

ATK and Chennaiyin FC have faced off twelve times in the past in the Indian Super League. And in their head-to-head count ATK holds a slight edge over Chennai having won five matches, while Chennai have won thrice. They have drawn on four occasions in the past.

ATK Team News

Not only did ATK’s attack come good against the visitors, the overall performance was also exemplary as they controlled proceedings throughout the 90 minutes.

The mood in the camp is good and they will be confident of getting a positive result from their travel to the South.

“It was important to get the three points in the last match. For us, what was more important was the performance of the team. I am happy with the performance of the team,” said head coach Antonio Habas.

Chennaiyin FC Team News

Their opponents, Chennaiyin FC, have not had the best of starts. They have just one point to show from two games and are yet to score a goal. However, Habas is not expecting an easy game in Chennai.

“Chennaiyin did not score in the first two matches but they can score in the next match. Statistics is not important. The important thing is the performance in the 90 minutes. No match is easy and we have to go to Chennai with that kind of mentality,” said the Spaniard.

ATK can count on forwards

Hearteningly for Habas, his team does not seem to have any issues in putting away their chances. Though they were guilty of spurning a few chances against Kerala Blasters in the season opener, the likes of Roy Krishna, David Williams and Edu Garcia, ably supported by Michael Soosairaj and Prabir Das, were clinical against Hyderabad. ATK can count on their forwards to trouble a shaky Chennaiyin defence on Wednesday.

“Maybe one day you get many chances but cannot score the goals and another day you get one chance and you score the goal. We are working every day on our finishing and for me, it is not a problem. The team until now has created many opportunities and that is very important,” said Habas.

The 62-year-old coach is also happy with his team’s fitness and preparation. Key defender John Johnson is also back in contention for a place in the matchday squad and the two-time champions do not have any major injury concern.

“Physically we are maybe at 75% or 80% and we don’t have injuries because the pre-season we had was at a fantastic level and the players are putting great efforts to achieve their objectives.”

Prediction:

ATK will head into the match as favourites. The visitors will look to carry on the momentum of their previous win when they take on Chennaiyin FC. While ATK looks set for three full points, Chennai who have failed to secure a win so far, will hope for at least a draw at home.

Probable Line-ups:

ATK: Arindam Bhattarcharya, Pritam Kotal, Carl McHugh, Augustin Iniguez, Prabir Das, Pronay Halder, Jayesh Rane, Edu Garcia, Michael Soosairaj, David Williams, Roy Krishna

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith, Lucian Goian, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Tondonba Singh, Dhanpal Ganesh, Anirudh Thapa, Dragos Firtulecsu, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Nerijus Valskis

Match info:

ATK will take on Chennaiyin FC in Chennai on Wednesday at 7:30pm IST

Live on Star Sports Network

Live Streaming on Hotstar & Jio TV

Source: (ISL Media)

