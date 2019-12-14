Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ISL 2019-20: Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Preview, Team News, Dream11, Fantasy Tips, Prediction, TV Info

By
BFC players go through the paces during a training session. Credit: ISL Media
BFC players go through the paces during a training session. Credit: ISL Media

Bengaluru, Dec. 14: It’s the battle of the blues as Bengaluru FC take on Mumbai City FC in a Hero Indian Super League (ISL) clash at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here on Sunday.

After an indifferent start, the hosts have found their mojo and sit second on the table with 13 points from seven matches. More importantly, Carles Cuadrat’s men are unbeaten and have the best defensive record in the competition.

Bengaluru have conceded just two goals so far and one of them came from a penalty. Mumbai face a tough task of breaching the Bengaluru backline at the Sree Kanteerava where they are yet to ship in a goal this season. Both goals they conceded came in away matches.

Bengaluru FC Team News

Bengaluru FC Team News

Led by Juanan and ably supported by Albert Serran and goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Bengaluru rarely afford opponents a crack at their goal. In fact, they have faced the lowest shots at home (23) in the league.

Whenever the defence has come under pressure, Gurpreet has been sensational in forming the last line of defence. He was particularly exceptional in Bengaluru’s 1-0 win over Odisha FC in the previous game, pulling off six saves.

"I think Mumbai have a few new players, but the soul of the team is the same. I trust my players and my team to do a good job. We have made it tough for teams to score against us, and we aren’t a good opponent to play against," said Cuadrat.

While their defence has been exemplary, Bengaluru have struggled in attack. Their forward line has struggled to score goals and has just seven to show for their efforts. In fact, they scored more than one goal in a game just once - in a 3-0 win over Chennaiyin FC.

Mumbai City FC Team News

Mumbai City FC Team News

Jorge Costa’s Mumbai side will bank on Amine Chermiti to trouble the Bengaluru backline. The Moroccan is focal point in attack and has scored four goals this season.

Mumbai badly need a win at this juncture, having gone on a six-game winless run after their opening match win over Kerala Blasters.

"It's true that in the last games we did not lose but we did not win. We performed enough to win the games so tomorrow we need to continue like this with quality and a little bit of luck," said Costa.

The Portuguese coach will bank on his team’s away form. They are unbeaten on their travels and six of their seven points so far have come from away games. Only FC Goa (9) and Odisha FC (8) have scored more goals away from home than the Islanders (5).

"With all respect to Bengaluru, we are speaking about the champions. We will respect Bengaluru and all the teams but we want to play with quality and do our best to win the game," he said.

Prediction:

Prediction:

Hosts Bengaluru FC will be the favourites when they host Mumbai City FC on Sunday. Though one of the strongest defensive units in the league the Blues will need their attacking unit to step up at the Kanteerava on Sunday if they are to comfortably walk away with a win.

Mumbai on the other hand may give the home side a run for their money and hope to secure another draw. Their record in away games will work in their favour, but it will be a tough task to breach the defending champions’ fortress.

Head-to-Head:

Head-to-Head:

The Sunil Chhetri-led Bengaluru team hold the edge in the head-to-head count. The two teams have faced off a total of four times in the league. In their past four encounters, BFC have won on two occasions, while MCFC have notched up a win only once. They have played out a draw only once.

Probable Line-ups:

Probable Line-ups:

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Albert Serran, Juanan, Harmanjot Khabra, Nishu Kumar, Erik Paartalu, Raphael Augusto, Dimas Delgado, Sunil Chhetri (C), Ashique Kuruniyan, Udanta Singh

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh (GK), Mato Grgic, Pratik Chaudhari, Subhasish Bose, Sarthak Golui, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Rowllin Borges, Paulo Machado, Modou Sougou, Mohamed Larbi, Amine Chermiti

Match Info:

Match Info:

BFC will host MCFC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday at 7:30pm IST

Live on Star Sports Network

Live Streaming on Hotstar & Jio TV

Source: ISL Media

More ISL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: LEI 1 - 1 NOR
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, December 14, 2019, 22:46 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 14, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue