Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ISL 2019-20: FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC: Preview, Team News, Dream11, Fantasy Tips, Prediction, Head-to-Head, TV Info

By
FC Goa will be the favourites when they host NorthEast United FC. Credit: ISL Media
FC Goa will be the favourites when they host NorthEast United FC. Credit: ISL Media

Goa, Jan 7: FC Goa will look to put their minor blip behind as they take on NorthEast United FC in a Hero Indian Super League (ISL) clash at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa on Wednesday.

A win against NorthEast will fire Goa to the top of the table. But first they must overcome a bunch of players who are desperate for a win as they last won a match more than two months ago.

FC Goa Team News

FC Goa Team News

FC Goa had won four consecutive matches before their winning streak was broken by defending champions Bengaluru FC last week.

Goa haven't lost a game when they have scored first and the onus will be on Kai Heerings and Mislav Komorski to contain Ferran Corominas who has already netted seven times in eight matches.

"NorthEast is a very good team. If we do not play 100 percent, I'm sure it is not going to be easy," said Goa coach Sergio Lobera.

The Gaurs have been prolific with set-pieces as well and have already netted 10 goals from dead-ball situations.

NorthEast United FC Team News

NorthEast United FC Team News

Robert Jarni's men are eighth on the table and goal scoring has been a major issue for them. They have only nine goals in their kitty, the lowest in the league.

Although they have a talismanic striker in Asamoah Gyan, who remains their best scorer with four goals, other players haven't really contributed. The return of Uruguayan striker Federico Gallego will be a major boost to their attack, and should he combine well with Gyan, it would resolve their woes upfront.

NorthEast are yet to win an away match against Goa but Jarni hopes that his men can do the job and pick a much-needed win.

"We have nine matches to go. We will go there to win. They are a good team but we are confident as we are (as good as Goa). The mood in the team is really great and we are ready for the match," said Jarni.

Prediction:

Prediction:

Goa will be the outright favourites heading into the match at home. The balance is heavily tilted in favour of the hosts and a win against NorthEast would propel them to the top. Lobera's men will be the strong contendors to claim an easy win and displace ATK at the top. NorthEast, who are unbeaten on the road will look to keep that record intact and keep their play-off hopes alive.

Head-to-Head:

Head-to-Head:

In the head-to-head count, the hosts hold the advantage as they have won on four occasions in their previous 11 meetings. Meanwhile, the NorthEast side have won twice. The two teams have played out five draws.

Probable Line-ups:

Probable Line-ups:

FC Goa: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Carlos Pena, Seriton Fernandes, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai, Lenny Rodrigues, Jackichand Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Ahmed Jahouh, Hugo Boumous, Ferran Corominas

NorthEast United FC: Pawan Kumar (GK), Rakesh Pradhan, Mislav Komorski, Reagan Singh, Heerings Kai, Jose Leudo, Redeem Tlang, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Lalengmawia, Martin Chaves, Asamoah Gyan

Match Info:

Match Info:

Match kicks off at 7:30pm IST

Live on Star Sports Network

Live Streaming on Hotstar & Jio TV

Source: ISL Media

More ISL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
England won by 189 runs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, January 7, 2020, 20:41 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 7, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue