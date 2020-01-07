ISL 2019-20: FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC: Preview, Team News, Dream11, Fantasy Tips, Prediction, Head-to-Head, TV Info

FC Goa Team News
FC Goa had won four consecutive matches before their winning streak was broken by defending champions Bengaluru FC last week.
Goa haven't lost a game when they have scored first and the onus will be on Kai Heerings and Mislav Komorski to contain Ferran Corominas who has already netted seven times in eight matches.
"NorthEast is a very good team. If we do not play 100 percent, I'm sure it is not going to be easy," said Goa coach Sergio Lobera.
The Gaurs have been prolific with set-pieces as well and have already netted 10 goals from dead-ball situations.
NorthEast United FC Team News
Robert Jarni's men are eighth on the table and goal scoring has been a major issue for them. They have only nine goals in their kitty, the lowest in the league.
Although they have a talismanic striker in Asamoah Gyan, who remains their best scorer with four goals, other players haven't really contributed. The return of Uruguayan striker Federico Gallego will be a major boost to their attack, and should he combine well with Gyan, it would resolve their woes upfront.
NorthEast are yet to win an away match against Goa but Jarni hopes that his men can do the job and pick a much-needed win.
"We have nine matches to go. We will go there to win. They are a good team but we are confident as we are (as good as Goa). The mood in the team is really great and we are ready for the match," said Jarni.
Prediction:
Goa will be the outright favourites heading into the match at home. The balance is heavily tilted in favour of the hosts and a win against NorthEast would propel them to the top. Lobera's men will be the strong contendors to claim an easy win and displace ATK at the top. NorthEast, who are unbeaten on the road will look to keep that record intact and keep their play-off hopes alive.
Head-to-Head:
In the head-to-head count, the hosts hold the advantage as they have won on four occasions in their previous 11 meetings. Meanwhile, the NorthEast side have won twice. The two teams have played out five draws.
Probable Line-ups:
FC Goa: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Carlos Pena, Seriton Fernandes, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai, Lenny Rodrigues, Jackichand Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Ahmed Jahouh, Hugo Boumous, Ferran Corominas
NorthEast United FC: Pawan Kumar (GK), Rakesh Pradhan, Mislav Komorski, Reagan Singh, Heerings Kai, Jose Leudo, Redeem Tlang, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Lalengmawia, Martin Chaves, Asamoah Gyan
Match Info:
Match kicks off at 7:30pm IST
Live on Star Sports Network
Live Streaming on Hotstar & Jio TV
Source: ISL Media