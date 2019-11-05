ISL 2019-20: Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC: Preview, Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Team News, Head-to-Head, TV Info

Hyderabad FC Team News
Now, the task for the manager is to build on this result and boost the morale of the squad. However, his task is still unenviable, given the fact that key players are still missing due to injury and suspensions. The likes of Bobo, Rafael Gomez, Giles Barnes are all injured while Nestor Gordillo is still serving a ban.
"I don't think we have moved past all the injuries, there are four big players still injured. What we tend to do is to focus on what we have. We focused on the players that are available to us. That was the most important thing," said Brown.
The bright spot for Hyderabad FC will be the form of Marcelinho. The Brazilian forward struck a brilliant free-kick winner against Kerala Blasters and scored a goal in their 3-1 defeat to Jamshedpur FC. He will be Hyderabad's talisman against a solid NorthEast United.
NorthEast United FC Team News
The Highlanders' potent attack, led by the irrepressible Asamoah Gyan and Martin Chaves, will pose a huge threat to a fragile Hyderabad defence which is yet to keep a clean sheet this season. Youngster Redeem Tlang has also impressed and adds to the guile and pace of NorthEast's attack.
"We know we are coming up against a very strong team and they got a lot of discipline in their team. They are very organised defensively. They have Gyan who is capable of winning a game on his own. But we have a team which has character," said Brown.
NorthEast United are undefeated in three matches so far. Though they have only one win, their two draws have come against strong sides in Bengaluru FC and FC Goa.
In fact, Robert Jarni's side will count themselves unlucky not to have obtained all three points against Goa, after conceding a late stoppage-time equaliser.
"You never know how they (Hyderabad) are going to play. They won the last game, they are full of confidence and we have to prepare for them. (But) we are confident because we are still unbeaten, we played against the big teams in the league. (However), it will be a tough away match," said Jarni.
Head-to-Head:
Hosts Hyderabad and visitors NorthEast United FC's head-to-head record is a blank slate as they head into their ISL match on Wednesday. With Hyderabad playing in their debut season, though most of their players are a part of the now-defunct FC Pune City, the two sides will be facing off in the ISL for the first time.
Prediction:
While NorthEast could be considered favourites for this clash, Hyderabad have shown that they can pack a punch. But the scales will be tilted in NorthEast's favour who are undefeated this season. NorthEast will have their task cut out against a rejuvinated Hyderabad, but they are likely to walk away either with full three points or at least a draw against the hosts.
Probable XIs:
Hyderabad FC: Kamaljit Singh, Asish Rai, Matthew Kilgallon, Gurtej Singh, Mohammed Yasir, Nikhil Poojary, Marko Stankovic, Abhishek Halder, Rohit Kumar, Marcelo Pereira, Robin Singh
NorthEast United FC: Subhasish Roy, Mislav Komorski, Kai Heerings, Rakesh Pradhan, Reagan Singh, Jose Leudo, Nikhil Kadam, Redeem Tlang, Martin Chaves, Milan Singh, Asamoah Gyan
Match info:
Hyderabad FC will host NorthEast United FC at the GMC Balayogi Athletic stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday (Nov. 6) at 7:30pm IST
Live on Star Sports Network
Live Streaming on Hotstar & Jio TV
Source: ISL Media