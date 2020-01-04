ISL 2019-20: Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC: Preview, Team News, Dream11, Fantasy Tips, Prediction, TV Info

Kerala Blasters Team News
The good news for Schattorie’s men is that several of his injured players are coming back into the fold. However, it is likely that Mario Arques could miss the tie after he was taken off in the last game against NorthEast United which ended 1-1.
“The problem is that in 10 games we have not had the same 10 players in the starting line-up. I don’t know how people don’t see it as a big problem to maintain consistency. Take the example of Mumbai. They had many players injured initially. But then they got the players back, a little bit of luck and got into the flow. Hyderabad is in a similar situation, they also had players injured. But you can see that in the last two-three games they are improving,” said Schattorie.
Indian players have not stepped up for Kerala Blasters. Only one of their 10 goals have been scored by domestic players. The likes of Seityasen Singh, Prashanth Karuthadathkuni and Sahal Abdul Samad have not been able to have the impact they would have wanted.
However, the Dutch coach is confident of a positive result. “I know where their (Hyderabad’s) strengths and weaknesses are. We know how to exploit them,” he said.
Hyderabad FC Team News
On the other hand, Hyderabad could count themselves unlucky for not being able to at least pick a point in Mumbai in their previous game. Though they struck the woodwork twice, it was their faulty defensive organisation coupled with individual errors which eventually saw them fall to a 2-1 defeat.
“I think it will be a good game of football where the better tactician will win the game. We have to address the issue of keeping clean sheets first. It's not necessary how much ball possession you have or how many chances you create but the scoreline matters at the end of the day,” said coach Phil Brown.
Prediction:
Kerala and Hyderabad are desperate for a win. While Kerala will hope to satisfy the home crowd on Sunday and exact revenge for the loss in Hyderabad, the visitors will be hoping to get their first-ever point(s) from an away fixture. The two sides could play out a hard-fought draw in Kochi on Sunday.
Probable XI:
Kerala Blasters FC: TP Rehenesh (GK), Jessel Carneiro, Vlatko Drobarov, Mohamad Rakip, Gianni Zuiverloon, Mario Arques, Seityasen Singh, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Sahal Abdul Samad, Messi Bouli, Bartholomew Ogbeche
Hyderabad FC: Kamaljit Singh (GK), Adil Khan, Gurtej Singh, Matthew Kilgallon, Rohit Kumar, Nikhil Poojary, Asish Rai, Marko Stankovic, Bobo, Marcelo Pereira (C), Nestor Jesus Benitez
Match Info:
Match kicks off at 7:30pm IST
Live on Star Sports Network
Live Streaming on Hotstar & Jio TV
Source: ISL Media