ISL 2019-20: Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC: Preview, Team News, Dream11, Fantasy Tips, Prediction, TV Info

By
Mumbai City FC will host Bengaluru FC on Friday. Credit: ISL Media

Mumbai, Jan 16: Mumbai City FC take on Bengaluru FC at the Mumbai Football Arena here on Friday in their quest to claim a top-four finish in the ongoing edition of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL).

Coming on the back of back-to-back 0-2 defeats against ATK and Odisha FC, Mumbai City have given themselves plenty of work to do to regain their claim for the playoffs. They are fifth on the table with 16 points and have a game in hand over fourth-placed Odisha, who have 21 points. Bengaluru have 22 points and are placed second.

Bengaluru FC Team News

Bengaluru bounced back after their narrow defeat against ATK by claiming three points against FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC. Sunil Chhetri has scored three goals in their last two matches and a total of eight goals this season.

Midfielder Erik Paartalu is in excellent form for the Blues with two goals and four assists so far and Dimas Delgado leads the chart for most number of passes this season. The good news is that new signing striker Deshorn Brown will be available for selection for the visitors.

When the two teams met earlier this season, it were Mumbai City that edged a five-goal thriller 3-2.

"Mumbai is a team that makes things difficult for us. They are a counter-attacking team. They pump long balls forward. You need to score first. If they score first, then they will wait and go only in counters. So, we will try and score first," Bengaluru head coach Carles Cuadrat said.

He added, "The league situation can change very fast. ATK looked good and now they have lost two matches. Odisha has suddenly started to improve. We have six games to play and if we are in a good dynamic we can be in the playoffs. They are going to try and start on a good note for sure."

Mumbai City FC Team News

Having lost Paulo Machado to a long-term injury, Jorge Costa will look to mix up his options in midfield to find a creative spark that can unlock the difficult defence of Bengaluru. They will rely on their attackers to make amends for their defensive lapses and an end-to-end affair is likely when the teams take the field.

Amine Chermiti and Modou Sougou has six goals combined and the service from the midfield has been sub-par. Costa's team has tried to use the flanks to good effect but overall, Mumbai City's display in their last game against Odisha left a lot to be desired.

"It's true that we lost the last two games. We didn't deserve to lose against ATK and the last game against Odisha was probably our worst game in the one and a half years that I'm here. It's difficult for me. I can't explain what happened in the last game," Mumbai City head coach Jorge Costa said.

Prediction:

While Bengaluru will head into the team as the favourites, Mumbai will hope for a repeat show. The scales are heavily tilted in BFC's favour but Mumbai can secure another turnaround. The last time the two met was in the Blues' fortress and Mumbai won on that occasion, stunning BFC 3-2.

Probable Line-Ups:

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh (GK), Pratik Chaudhari, Mato Grgic, Subhasish Bose, Sarthak Golui, Mohamed Larbi, Rowllin Borges, Raynier Fernandes, Diego Carlos, Amine Chermiti, Modou Sougou

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Rahul Bheke, Albert Serran, Juanan, Harmanjot Khabra, Nishu Kumar, Erik Paartalu, Dimas Delgado, Deshorn Brown, Sunil Chhetri, Udanta Singh

Match Info:

Match will kick off at 7:30pm IST

Live on Star Sports Network

Live Streaming on Hotstar & Jio TV

Source: ISL Media

Story first published: Thursday, January 16, 2020, 22:09 [IST]
